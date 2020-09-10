You have permission to edit this article.
Tulare man arrested for child porn
Tulare man arrested for child porn

Heron Guzman

Heron Guzman

 Contributed by Tulare County Sheriff's Office

TULARE — After a month-long investigation, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit/Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a Tulare man for distributing child pornography online.

Detectives said 20-year-old Heron Guzman created multiple fake social media accounts, where he shared dozens of images and videos of child pornography. They said Guzman also used fake accounts to store child pornography in a cloud account.

Guzman is currently being held on a $1 million bail at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Facility, officials said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit, (559) 687-7021. You can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6218, or anonymously by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com or by calling (559) 725-4194.

