Tulare Local Healthcare District working to fill board vacancy

TULARE — The Tulare Local Healthcare District will be accepting letters of interest to fill.
a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The appointment will be made by a vote of the Board to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Steve Harrell. Once appointed, this director will serve for just under two years, the remaining balance of Mr. Harrell’s term, before the position will be up for election.
The Directors on the five-member board are elected by voters in the Tulare Local Healthcare District to serve a four-year term. All Directors must be registered voters within the Tulare Local Healthcare District. In accordance with the District’s bylaws and California law, a mid-term vacancy is filled by a vote of the remaining Board of Directors following a 30-day public
notice period and the interviewing of qualified interested parties by the remaining board members. The person appointed to fill the current vacancy must reside within the District 1 boundaries and shall hold office until the next election in November 2022. The selection of the Board’s newest Director is expected to be made prior to April 1, 2021.
“Steve Harrell was a great asset to the District with his attention to detail and knowledge of the region we serve. We are very thankful for his conscientious effort on behalf of the entire district. The hundreds of hours he contributed, with no compensation whatsoever, are a great factor in the success of the District’s recovery,” said Kevin Northcraft, President of the District’s Board.
“Steve is one of the original five board members of the district who got us through bankruptcy and separation from the horrible prior administration, worked tirelessly on the reopening of the hospital, and helped rebuild a bright future for medical care within the District,” he continued. “We
thank Steve for his service to our community,” The Tulare Local Healthcare District works to provide safe, efficient, technologically advanced healthcare with respect for the diversity of our region while conducting its operations according to best practices in order to achieve financial goals.
Those qualified applicants interested in serving on the Tulare Local Healthcare District Board of Directors may deliver a letter indicating their interest and qualifications to publicrequests@tulareregional.org or mail to P.O. Box 1136 Tulare, CA 93275. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 for acceptance.
Visit www.tularelocalhealthcaredistrict.org to learn more.
