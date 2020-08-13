Tulare Local Healthcare District issues statement following indictment

TULARE — The Tulare Local Healthcare District issued a statement Tuesday evening, saying the Tulare County District Attorney's investigative team's "exhaustive fact-finding efforts culminated in a number of serious charges being brought."
The Tulare Local Healthcare District, having reviewed the criminal complaint filed Tuesday by the Tulare County District Attorney against the District’s former manager, Healthcare Conglomerate Associates (HCCA), and the District’s former counsel, Bruce Greene of the Los Angeles-based law firm Baker Hostetler, expresses its strong appreciation to the DA’s investigative team, according to a release.
“We are pleased that the investigation has resulted in charges against HCCA and Bruce Greene. We know justice will be served for the District’s residents and have every confidence in the District Attorney,” said President of the District’s Board, Kevin Northcraft. “For as much damage as was done to the community, it is important that this case has its day in court.”
As the DA’s criminal complaint works its way through the judicial process, the District will continue focusing its efforts on meeting the needs of the community by fulfilling its mission to provide safe, efficient, technologically advanced healthcare with respect for the diversity of the region it serves, the release stated.
— Parker Bowman
