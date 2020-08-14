Tulare Local Health Care District begins process to complete hospital tower contruction

TULARE — The Tulare Local Health Care District has initiated the early stages of the process to complete its hospital Tower, already under construction.
At the recommendation of an ad hoc subcommittee including community advisors to the District’s Board of Directors, a request for proposals (RFP) has been issued. The RFP requests submissions from eligible firms to assist with its fundraising strategy to complete the Tower.
“Having the best possible health care accessible for all residents and visitors of the district is the primary objective of the Tulare Local Health Care District. We have worked very hard over the past three years to emerge out of bankruptcy,” said Kevin Northcraft, president of the Tulare Local Health Care District Board.
“Moving forward to complete the Tower construction is just one more step for us in the right direction,” he continued.
The Board of Directors for the Tulare Local Health Care District has invited interested companies to submit proposals to provide services for the design, development, implementation and support of a fundraising strategy, including but not limited to applications for grants and other funding opportunities to complete the construction of the District’s hospital Tower. Starting in July, 2018, the District and Adventist Health began the task of reinstating the hospital operations and, as a result, the Hospital reopened on October 15, 2018 under the management of Adventist Health.
Now that the District has successfully reestablished the provision of hospital services and exited bankruptcy, it is moving forward with a process to procure funds to complete the Tower. Major Tower construction efforts have slowed since funds from the $85 million raised from a general obligation bond issue, and additional donations provided for its development, were depleted. The building shell of the Tower is complete, as well as many of the items for the interior.
Estimates for the completion of the project have ranged between $50 and $80 million, the variation of which depends largely on issues related to redesign and phasing of the Tower’s occupancy. The Tower is owned by and the responsibility of the Tulare Local Health Care District.
Those qualified firms interested in submitting an RFP to the District may find more information and a complete copy of the RFP at www.tularelocalhealthcaredistrict.org.
