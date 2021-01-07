You have permission to edit this article.
Trump concedes to Biden
Trump concedes to Biden

  • Updated
Trump Legacy Presidency

In this Jan. 27 file phoot President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.  Trump conceded to President-Elect Joe Biden in a video released Thursday evening.

 Evan Vucci, AP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has conceded to President-elect Joe Biden while condemning the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

In a new video message released Thursday evening, Trump said that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He also spoke out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he is telling his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

