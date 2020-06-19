Transit Providers in California to get $40M for COVID-19 Response

HANFORD — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced $40 million in grant awards to four transit providers in California as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.
The recipients below will use the grant awards to support transit operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance expenses during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) will receive approximately $16.4 million for the service it provides to communities in southern Santa Barbara County, including Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.
Kings County Area Public Transit Agency, will receive approximately $9 million for the Kings Area Rural Transit (KART) service it provides to communities in Kings County, including the cities of Armona, Avenal, Corcoran, Grangeville, Hardwick, Hanford, Kettleman City, Laton, Lemoore, and Stratford.
The City of Porterville in Tulare County will receive approximately $7.5 million for the Porterville Transit service it provides to residents and visitors of Porterville.
Central Contra Costa Transit Authority will receive approximately $7 million for the County Connection service it provides for communities in Central Contra Costa County.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
