LEMOORE — What looked at first like a routine traffic stop for a license plate violation turned into a drug bust and a gun with more dangerous components than an initial glance might suggest.
On Tuesday morning, a deputy with the Kings County Sheriff was patrolling the area of 17th and Jersey avenues just outside Lemoore when they spotted a silver, 2012 Land Rover Range Rover allegedly lacking plates.
A records check by the deputy quickly discovered that the driver, Lennie Ignacio, had a warrant out for his arrest. Ignacio also informed the deputy that he was in possession of a firearm in his waistband, which was located along with a 30-round clip with 12 rounds of live 9mm ammunition, according to police. Heroin and methamphetamine were also located, authorities said.
According to the report from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the gun was given a closer look, revealing the Range Rover’s transmission wasn’t the only thing in the vehicle to be automatic.
“A closer examination of the firearm revealed that a mechanism been installed which converted the firearm from a semiautomatic to a fully automatic firearm,” the release said. “This conversion allows a firearm to be fired similar to a machine gun.”
Ignacio reportedly told the deputy the gun was homemade and lacked a serial number. As a previously convicted felon, his possession of a firearm and ammunition was in and of itself illegal.
Ignacio was booked in Kings County Jail, where his bail was set at $135,000.
