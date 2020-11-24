You have permission to edit this article.
Traffic stop leads to alleged find of meth and other substances
  • Updated
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — On Nov 17, at 10:59 p.m., a VPD officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mooney Blvd. and Tulare Ave. The driver, Ronald Keith Battle, 51, was found to be on active CDC parole.

During a search of his vehicle, officers claim to have located a large amount of methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, currency, a loaded handgun, and indicia related to narcotics sales.

Battle was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for charges related to narcotics sales, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a parole violation.

