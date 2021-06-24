The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is offering to pay up to 60% on a new tractor to replace older, highly polluting models.
The program, known as the Agricultural Tractor Replacement Program, has been running for years and provides funds to replace tractors, mostly 2005 models or older, based on horsepower and type of vehicle, in order to buy the latest model, said Aaron Tarango, program manager at the district.
“This program is needed to reduce emissions pollution in the San Joaquin Valley,” Tarango said. “It’s a big part of the mechanisms we have to reduce air pollutants in the Valley.”
Tarango said switching from the older tractors to the latest model can be a drop of 90-99% emissions from the work vehicle.
Doug Verboon, Kings County District 3 Supervisor and local walnut farmer, said he applied to get funding in 2017 to replace the 110 horsepower tractor with a new John Deer. He received the funding in 2019, and while he said the wait was long, it covered between 30-50% of the cost of the new tractor.
“I heard about it from word-of-mouth, but I didn’t apply immediately because I don’t usually agree with government hand-outs,” Verboon said.
Verboon said that the program is particularly good for younger farmers who want newer equipment, but find that a new tractor might cost $40,000 more than an older, less efficient one.
The program serves between 1,500 and 2,300 farmers a year and is always looking for other funding sources, whether from local fees or competitive grants, Tarango said. He encouraged interested farmers to contact the district or talk with their local dealership, as most of them are familiar with the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.