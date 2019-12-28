HANFORD — It was an eventful year in Kings County, from city government to agriculture to business. Here’s a look at the top 10 local news stories of 2019.
HANFORD — Shoppers, get your carts ready because ALDI is open for business.
The discount supermarket chain is located at 1789 W. Lacey Blvd. in Hanford.
“We can’t wait to be in Hanford,” said Alexandra Skinkis, director of operations. “The city has been so great working with us to get this store open and the employees are so excited to show it off to the community.”
ALDI operates more than 1,800 stores in 35 states. It’s relatively new in California, having opened its first store in the state just three years ago.
HANFORD — A structure fire sent two firefighters to the hospital after they were shocked by electrical current while battling the fire.
Around 3:45 a.m., the Hanford Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at the 200 block of West Florinda Street in Hanford.
On arrival, officials said Engine 41 reported heavy smoke and fire through the roof at the rear of the structure. The first arriving crews were notified by the occupants that everyone was safely outside the home.
The fire suppression efforts were halted when it was determined that the entire structure was energized with electricity, officials said. They said this condition caused the electrical shock of four firefighters at the scene.
HANFORD — Marquez Brothers International, Inc. and its affiliates will pay $2 million and furnish other relief to settle a race discrimination suit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced Wednesday. The EEOC had charged the company refused to hire non-Hispanic applicants for unskilled positions.
According to EEOC's lawsuit, Marquez Brothers and its affiliates preferred Hispanic job applicants over all other races (including black, white and Asian applicants) in unskilled production and warehouse positions. The suit further charged that the companies discouraged non-Hispanic applicants from applying for open positions, by, among other things, imposed a language requirement not required for the job.
In addition to the monetary relief, Marquez Brothers has agreed to sweeping injunctive relief to prevent discrimination in the future, including hiring an external monitor; implementing hiring goals and measures to ensure hiring transparency and diversification; training; reporting; and other significant measures. In addition, the company has agreed to maintain a centralized tracking system for all complaints of discrimination. The court will maintain jurisdiction of the case during the decree's three-year term.
HANFORD — Leo Tolstoy once said, “I prefer a good pair of boots to Shakespeare.”
Many people would agree with Tolstoy, and luckily for them, finding a good pair of boots in Hanford is going to become a little easier.
Boot Barn now has a location inside the Hanford Mall.
“We’re very excited about Boot Barn selecting Hanford as a place to open up,” said Joanne Doerter, general manager of the mall.
Ken Meany founded the company in 1978 in Huntington Beach and the business now boasts more than 230 stores in 31 states. Aside from boots, the store carries hats, western wear like jeans, shirts and other clothing, gifts and home décor.
HANFORD — After some community members voiced their concerns about a planned musical performance from YUNGBLUD at Hanford High School, the school announced they have asked for an artist change.
When news broke of Hanford High School winning a $10,000 grant towards its music program and a performance from British artist YUNGBLUD through the Chegg Music 101 series, comments questioning the appropriateness of the artist’s music came in.
In a since-deleted Facebook post, Hanford High School addressed the situation Thursday:
“We have listened to our community about the Chegg Music 101 award and share concerns about how the performer YUNGBLUD chooses to use his music to deliver his message. We have requested that Chegg Music 101 change the associated artist. Our hope is that we can move forward with accepting the generous $10,000 donation for our students with a less controversial artist.”
Anella Tamez, the original student to enter Hanford High School into the Chegg Music 101 contest, believes the complaints are not valid. Now with things up in the air, Tamez said the classmates she spoke with were upset about the news. She said even a few teachers agreed that YUNGBLUD should be able to perform and that complaints were “blown out of proportion.”
HANFORD — Hanford is on the final steps of allowing cannabis dispensaries to locate within the city.
At the Hanford City Council meeting, a public hearing was held and members voted 3-1 to approve the introduction of an ordinance to amend the city’s municipal code to allow non-storefront retail cannabis dispensaries and microbusinesses in the industrial zone as a conditional use, and storefront retail dispensaries in the downtown zone as a conditional use.
The ordinance also amends the municipal code to allow both medical and adult use, aka recreational, commercial cannabis operations and provides a detailed description of distance requirements from cannabis facilities to residential and school areas.
HANFORD — There’s a new downtown business brewing up delicious drinks to satisfy the animal in us all.
Tiger Tea House, located at 225 N. Irwin St., had its soft opening on May 25 and has already been keeping busy with plenty of customers who have come out to support them.
“We can’t ask for more,” owner Ming Lu “Jim” Jin said. “We feel lucky.”
Jin owns the tea house along with his wife, Ying “Annie” Wang. The couple, who have two children, wanted to create a nice place to relax, hang out and where people could just enjoy themselves.
So when it came down to opening a new restaurant or something different, they decided to go with signature fresh brew fruit teas and boba.
HANFORD — Reba Gaitan has seen them all: the beehive, the pageboy, the mop top, the shag.
Bangs. Braids. Pixies and perms.
But after caring to the hairdos of Hanford for over half a century, Gaitan has closed up shop for good.
Reba's Hair Designer Plus, which offered haircuts, waxing, manicures, pedicures and more at 603 N. Irwin St., is officially closed after 52 years of business.
“It’s sad; I don’t want to quit,” Gaitan said. “I loved it. I didn’t want to quit working. I just liked talking to people and giving them a hug. Some of (my customers) don’t have anyone or any family.”
Gaitan first started styling hair when she moved to Kings County to follow her sister, who used to own a salon in Hanford called Paris Beauty Shop. When the opportunity to start her own business came up, she was hesitant, but finally opened the doors of Reba's Hair Designer Plus on Oct. 1, 1967.
HANFORD — With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp was taken off the federal list of controlled substances, making it easier for farmers to grow the crop. However, challenges, uncertainties and misconceptions still arise from the little-known about plant.
Hemp comes from the cannabis plant, but does not contain high amounts of THC — the main psychoactive ingredient found in recreational cannabis products. Hemp can be used to make fibers, clothes, paper, oils and lotions, among many other items.
“It’s a very beneficial product,” said hemp advocate and farmer Charles Meyer “Many wonderful things are made from it.”
Charles Meyer, along with his son Charlie Meyer, just planted their first hemp crop — some 130 acres in Stratford.
The elder Meyer has been leading the way in hemp advocacy for around 20 years now.
The Meyers said they know the hemp industry will have to deal with a stigma for a few years, especially because people always correlate hemp with marijuana even though they are two different things. Along with changing public perception, Charles Meyer said the biggest challenge for the hemp industry is still the government.
HANFORD — While Dr. Victor Rosa is new to Hanford Joint Union High School District, for him, it’s like coming home.
In May, Rosa was hired as the district’s new superintendent following the retirement of previous superintendent William Fishbough.
The excitement was noticeable on Rosa’s face and in his words when the Sentinel sat down with him before the district’s new school year started on Aug. 15.
While there was some nervousness before school began, Rosa was confident in the district’s and staff’s direction of enhancing its culture of caring and supporting students.
In fact, supporting students is Rosa’s passion. Growing up an English learner, he didn’t have the easiest time in school.
That begs the question of how Rosa ended up with a career in education.
The answer is simple: he had great teachers growing up right here in Hanford.
