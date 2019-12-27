HANFORD — As we near the end of the year, here’s a look at the top crime stories that rocked Kings County.
To read the entirety of these stories visit hanfordsentinel.com, where you can also find related articles on these crimes and cases.
HANFORD — Ramiro Trevino Sr., the father of the man who killed himself after shooting his father and killing his off-duty officer friend, died from his injuries, according to an update from the Kings County Sheriff's office.
"Ramiro Trevino Sr. succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 4," a press release stated.
Trevino Sr. had been shot by his son, Ramiro Trevino Jr., along with Lemoore police officer and family friend Jonathan Diaz as they attempted to intervene while Trevino Jr. fought with his girlfriend. The incident took place at a home on Eddy Street near Carolyn Avenue during a birthday party for Trevino's father.
Trevino Jr. shot and killed himself after shooting his father, 58, and Diaz, 32. Diaz died at the scene.
LEMOORE — Lemoore Councilmember Holly Blair was arrested a little after 2:30 p.m. on June 5 after she drove through the Lemoore Police Department parking lot at high speeds and evaded officers, according to a press release.
Lemoore police officers and community members were in the rear parking lot of the police department preparing for a procession to Hanford.
At 2:14 p.m., a 2008 Honda Pilot driven by Blair pulled into the rear parking lot at a high rate of speed. Officers shouted for her to stop.
She drove to the end of the parking lot, made a turn within the parking lot and accelerated at a high rate of speed.
Officers began to pursue the vehicle as Blair drove eastbound at a high rate of speed on west Cinnamon, traveling through stop signed intersections. Her vehicle finally stopped and she was ultimately arrested.
HANFORD — Hanford Police arrested a suspect in the three-year-old homicide case of Eric Parker.
Officials said 26-year-old James Vargas of Hanford was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang.
On March 16, 2016, Hanford PD responded to a call of shots heard around 9:20 p.m. in the area of the 600 block of South Redington Street.
Upon arrival, officers said they located two victims of gunshot wounds and several witnesses.
One of the victims was identified as 30-year-old Eric Parker, who later died from his injuries.
In May, detectives reopened this cold case homicide investigation and contacted several key witnesses and the surviving victim again. After several interviews and corroborating statements, detectives said they identified the suspect in the case as Vargas.
HANFORD — Multiple law enforcement agencies announced the conclusion of a five-month investigation that targeted suspected gang members across four Central Valley counties.
The announcement comes just a day after 54 individuals were arrested in Fresno, Kern, Tulare and Kings counties during "Operation Red Reaper", said Kings County Assistant Sheriff Robert Thayer in a news conference.
In total, officials made 96 arrests, recovered 74 firearms — 14 of them fully automatic — and 11 pounds of methamphetamine in the investigation, Thayer said.
Over 15 agencies including local police departments, sheriff offices, the California Department of Justice and FBI worked together to target the suspected gang members.
Among those arrested were Jose Quintero and Fredie Quair, two gang members who were suspected of being involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kings County.
HANFORD - Two men are in custody in connection to the murder of 34-year-old Salvador Valdavinos, according to Hanford Police.
Investigators believe 41-year-old John Reyna shot and killed Valdavinos when an argument erupted at a party on Dec. 31, 2018. Police say 36-year-old Joe Trejo, the host of the party, assisted Reyna in removing and burying Valdavino's body in a 4-foot grave on the corner of 9th Avenue and Hanford Armona Road.
Valdavinos was reported missing by his family on Jan. 1, and investigators recovered his body on Jan. 5.
You have free articles remaining.
HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department arrested two residents after they were found hallucinating on illegal drugs in the presence of a 6-month-old baby.
Officers were dispatched on reports of two people yelling for help and jumping in front of cars, according to a media release.
Officers found 20-year-old Juliana Hernandez and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Ismael Santiago, outside in the 600 block of East Elm Street in Hanford.
Officials said Santiago was on his hands and knees with a torch, lighting grass on fire and yelling "shoot him", stating someone was under a car trying to attack the couple.
Hernandez held a 6-month-old infant by its neck and arm with a soiled diaper, officials said.
Santiago and Hernandez both said they were chased from their residence by men who were one foot tall, according to police. Officers saw smoke coming from the couple's residence, where they found clothes that were lit on fire in the living room.
The baby was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and then was turned over to child protective services.
HANFORD — A man turned himself in for his involvement in a Hanford shooting that injured a father and his 4-year-old son.
Officials said 26-year-old Luis Castillo turned himself in to the Hanford Police Department and was booked into the Kings County Jail for charges including assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and criminal street gang activity.
Castillo and Luis Avila were both involved in the attempted homicide of a 29-year-old father and his 4-year-old son. After an altercation at a gas station, one of the men fired at the victim’s car, striking the father three times and his son once in the head.
HANFORD — A Hanford man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed and then raped a woman he met online, Hanford Police Department officials said.
Hanford officers said they responded to the Casa Del Sol Apartment complex, located in the 12100 block of Hanford-Armona Road, for a report of a possible stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers contacted the reporting party, who told them they had seen a female running from an apartment. Officers were told the female was screaming and covered in blood and got into a vehicle with a male driver and fled the area.
Officers on scene were able to locate a blood trail, which they said led them to an apartment inside the complex. They checked the apartment and located blood throughout the apartment as well as a bloody knife, they said.
After locating the victim at the hospital, officials said unfolded when the woman met the suspect, 32-year-old Jimmy Lee Newman, on a dating website. She was brought to Hanford to meet up with Newman when police said the meeting took a violent turn.
Upon meeting the woman, officials said Newman stabbed her in the back as well as in the hand. They said he then forcibly raped and kept her against her will inside of his apartment.
HANFORD — A 5-year-old child is in the hospital recovering after being shot in the head, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.
The suspect in the incident, 29-year-old Rowdy Paulo, has been arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail and charged on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and attempted homicide.
Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, deputies received an emergency call regarding a 5-year-old boy that had been shot in the head.
According to Sheriff’s Commander Mark Bevens, the 5-year-old along with an 11-year-old were watching television in the living room of their home, when they heard a shot and noticed the 5-year-old bleeding from his head.
Detectives were also able to determine that the shot came from outside, east of the residence and traveled west through the home.
Through further investigation and witness statements that placed a vehicle similar to the one Paulo owns in the area, Bevens said detectives were able to determine Paulo as a suspect.
HANFORD — An Avenal man charged in the kidnapping, torture and attempted homicide of his teenage girlfriend was found guilty on several charges, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
Eddie Perez was arrested in January 2015 after officials said he held a 16-year-old girl hostage in his car for several days while he beat and raped her.
Perez was convicted of several counts of forcible rape; forcible rape with the special allegation of torture; torture; assault with intent to commit a felony; mayhem; assault with a deadly weapon; and felony domestic violence.
Police searched for Perez after his former girlfriend was found bound and beaten in a car parked outside a Hanford apartment complex. She was discovered by bystanders after she screamed and cried for help.
With the victim held captive in the car, officials said Perez spent five days driving through county roads to elude law enforcement. They said he would park the car outside the apartment complex at night.
Perez was ultimately taken into custody just a block away from the apartment complex after a day-long manhunt by Hanford PD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.