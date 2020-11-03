Todd Cotta leads incumbent Rudy Salas in Kings County

HANFORD — Early Kings County results show Republican challenger Todd Cotta building a sizeable lead locally over Democrat incumbent Rudy Salas for the 32nd Assembly District.

After updated results, Cotta currently has 19,324 votes (55.8%) to Salas’ 15,307 (44.2%). The elections department has counted 35,449 of 60,173 votes (58.91%).

“I think I did a good job of getting out there,” Cotta said heading into Tuesday night.

While he feels solid in Kings County, Cotta knows that Kern County is where he would have some trouble.

“This is a terribly gerrymandered race and one that’s hard to win,” Cotta said, citing a rural population that works to Salas’ advantage.

He went on to thank all those who have supported him throughout his campaign.

“I met some fantastic people and wouldn’t have been able to do this without them,” Cotta said.

Before the results were posted, Salas said “I feel good about the feedback we are getting from voters and what we have been able to deliver for Central Valley families. I am ready to continue building on what we have been able to accomplish for the Valley so far.”

He also said he felt good about his campaign and what they were able to accomplish.

“The support we are receiving from Republicans, Democrats and Independents fills me with pride and shows that the hard work we've put in by delivering for Valley families is being recognized and appreciated by people from all walks of life,” Salas said.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

