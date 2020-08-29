Todd Barlow: Students, teachers and parents are 'all in this together'

As we begin the new school year, many parents, teachers and even students, are feeling lost.
This school year is different for everyone. I spoke with Kings County Superintendent Todd Barlow to get an idea of what preparations have been made for this school year in order to create a new normal.
Within the county of Kings, we have thirteen school districts. Each district has a board of trustees with five members. These elected officials are the main decision makers for their respective districts. Mr. Barlow has the responsibility to make things run smoothly as a whole. He handles things at the state level to advocate for our students and educators.
Towards the end of June, guidance from the state indicated a willingness to open the schools. Weekly meetings were held with the county health office to prepare for opening. Senate Bill 98 has a line that states a requirement for “ in person instruction to the greatest extent possible.” With that in mind, the elected officials began to make a plan to follow law and work within the budget allowed.
Some areas of the state have been designated as distance-learning only due to high numbers of COVID cases. Currently Kings County is on that list.
As Barlow stated “ When medical experts endorse distance learning, we oblige. He stated “There have been real struggles with finding a happy medium between safety and effective education methods, but so far things have been going well.”
Upon my inquiry of the how schools have been opened Barlow mentioned, “Under the current situation with the data available we have to view things with a lens of safety in place. The safety of our students and teachers comes first. We’d love to instruct in person as educators, but if that is not recommended we have to adapt.”
When asked about a concept of a "new normal" in the classroom, Barlow said, “A change of this magnitude has lasting effects. We have seen a close in the digital divide as every student has a device and access to the internet.”
My last question was what advice Mr. Barlow could give to our readers that he felt was important.
“If I could encourage parents to please keep lines of communication open between school leaders, teachers and yourself. We’re all in this together and want what is best for our students.”
As we move forward in the school year we will have to continue to change and adapt as new methods and information becomes available. To our teachers, parents and students — you’ve got this!
Makenzie Rankin is a military spouse and a momma of two. She loves gardening and crafting and can be found volunteering at the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum in historic downtown Hanford every weekend. Rankin's blog can be found at www.anchorsandwhiskers.com, where she uses her voice to uplift members of the community.
