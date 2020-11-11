You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company donates to Creek Fire recovery efforts
0 comments

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company donates to Creek Fire recovery efforts

Creek Fire_Charred forest at Shaver Ranch

Jacqueline McDonald Pucheu - Resiliency Council Chair, Central Sierra Resiliency Fund and Michael Cruz - President of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company stand among the charred forest on the Shaver Ranch property destroyed by the Creek Fire.

 Contributed

SHAVER LAKE — The Central Sierra Resiliency Council has partnered with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company to revitalize and restore communities and the more than 379,000 acres of Central Sierra Nevada forest devastated by the Creek Fire, California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history, currently at 70% containment.

The first of many planned giving efforts, Tioga-Sequoia championed the Resiliency Fund’s selection as a nonprofit partner of the global “1% for the Planet” network. Tioga-Sequoia additionally pledged to direct their 1% of annual sales membership to benefit the Resiliency Fund for the next five years; which is anticipated to be more than $20,000 in its first year, plus outreach and volunteerism efforts.

By becoming a “1% for the Planet” nonprofit partner, the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund greatly expands its funding opportunities through eligible donations from an alliance of over 4,000 business and individual member companies, like Tioga-Sequoia, that annually give back at least 1% of their sales to a worldwide network of nonprofits focused on maintaining a healthy planet.

To date, the “1% for the Planet” network has contributed more than $265 million to partner nonprofits since 2002.

“Our brewery was founded on our passion for the craft that goes beyond beer to connect our community with our surroundings,” said Michael Cruz, president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company. “After witnessing the devastation of the Creek Fire in our own backyard forest, we were compelled to help in the short term with humanitarian relief and in the long-term to assist restoring the communities and wilderness damaged by the Creek Fire. We are excited to partner with the amazing group of volunteers behind the Resiliency Fund, and begin to put our ‘1% for the Planet’ commitment to work while creating more opportunities for the future.”

The Central Sierra Resiliency Fund is a restricted fund held with the Central Sierra Historical Society 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to stewarding financial resources to support the revitalization of the forests and communities surrounding Shaver Lake through land restoration, local stewardship, and economic efforts that honor the historical legacy of the Central Sierra region in the wake of the devastating Creek Fire.

The Resiliency Fund team is currently focused on expanding community education for those affected by the Creek Fire through in-person workshops with subject experts and online resources, getting people connected with the right programs to begin to move forward. The team has also launched volunteer training efforts for soil stabilization and plan to assist with community risk mitigation efforts on priority lands altered by the Creek Fire to protect drainages, roadways and communities.

“We are grateful to forge a partnership with Tioga-Sequoia’s passion to help with our long-term recovery efforts,” said John Mount, Central Sierra Historical Society and Museum, Inc. board of director, Resiliency Fund Council member and registered professional forester. “The inclusion of the Resiliency Fund in the ‘1% for the Planet’ network will empower our local forest and community to heal from the devastation left by the Creek Fire and begin to provide the long-term financial resources that will be needed to rebuild, restore and regenerate to ensure a thriving community living within healthy forests for generations to come.”

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeff Dwyer
Obituaries

Jeff Dwyer

Jeff Dwyer of Hanford passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Fresno, CA after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born Oct 1, 1959 in…

Myron K. Hikalea
Obituaries

Myron K. Hikalea

Myron Kaleokolani Hikalea passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Morro Bay on a fishing trip with family and friends. Myron was born in Haw…

Manuel Pato Carnero
Obituaries

Manuel Pato Carnero

Manuel Pato Carnero of Santa Rosa Rancheria was called home to heaven on Friday October 23, 2020 at the young age of 41.

+2
Catching up with Juju Hughes
Local

Catching up with Juju Hughes

Juju Hughes always had a dream to play in the National Football League. That dream came true on Oct. 4 when the Rams activated Hughes from the…

Robert Bobby Moran
Obituaries

Robert Bobby Moran

Bobby passed away peacefully surrounded by family early October 12th after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Leticia Mora…

Kenneth Gary Crabtree
Obituaries

Kenneth Gary Crabtree

  • Updated

Kenny Crabtree passed away October 21, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons disease and related illnesses at 76 years of age. He lived in …

Joe G. Alvarez
Obituaries

Joe G. Alvarez

  • Updated

Joe G. Alvarez, a resident of Kingsburg, California, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 75, in Fresno, California. Joe was born t…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News