Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company donates to Creek Fire recovery efforts

SHAVER LAKE — The Central Sierra Resiliency Council has partnered with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company to revitalize and restore communities and the more than 379,000 acres of Central Sierra Nevada forest devastated by the Creek Fire, California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history, currently at 70% containment.

The first of many planned giving efforts, Tioga-Sequoia championed the Resiliency Fund’s selection as a nonprofit partner of the global “1% for the Planet” network. Tioga-Sequoia additionally pledged to direct their 1% of annual sales membership to benefit the Resiliency Fund for the next five years; which is anticipated to be more than $20,000 in its first year, plus outreach and volunteerism efforts.

By becoming a “1% for the Planet” nonprofit partner, the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund greatly expands its funding opportunities through eligible donations from an alliance of over 4,000 business and individual member companies, like Tioga-Sequoia, that annually give back at least 1% of their sales to a worldwide network of nonprofits focused on maintaining a healthy planet.

To date, the “1% for the Planet” network has contributed more than $265 million to partner nonprofits since 2002.

“Our brewery was founded on our passion for the craft that goes beyond beer to connect our community with our surroundings,” said Michael Cruz, president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company. “After witnessing the devastation of the Creek Fire in our own backyard forest, we were compelled to help in the short term with humanitarian relief and in the long-term to assist restoring the communities and wilderness damaged by the Creek Fire. We are excited to partner with the amazing group of volunteers behind the Resiliency Fund, and begin to put our ‘1% for the Planet’ commitment to work while creating more opportunities for the future.”