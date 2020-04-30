Thursday Night Market Place will offer certified farmers market

HANFORD — A modified version of Thursday Night Market Place will take place after all.
Beginning on Thursday, May 7, there will be an essentials-only certified farmers market at Civic Park, the Thursday Night Market Place Facebook page announced on Thursday. It will take place every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We decided that it was important to support our local farmers who have been dedicated to us for the past 20 years and do what we could to create a safe, certified farmers market for them to sell their produce,” Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said.
Brown said Main Street Hanford, a nonprofit, wishes they could do their normal fundraiser without any modifications, but COVID-19 makes that impossible.
Despite facing some backlash, something Brown said was anticipated, the farmers market is going to be closely monitored with a special layout, special signage, and enhanced sanitation and hygiene.
“Our farmers will be spaced six to 10 feet apart [and] the lines will be marked for people to stand six feet apart,” Brown said. “We are going to have hand sanitizer at every single booth, as well as the entrance and the exit. We’re going to be controlling how many people are shopping at once.”
It should also be noted that the farmers market will be in compliance with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the Kings County Health Department, the Kings County Agricultural Commissioner, and the City of Hanford.
Face coverings are going to be required for both customers and farmers along with some other rules, including no sampling.
“This is actually a much safer environment than going to the grocery store,” Brown said. “We’re taking tons of steps to provide the safest environment as possible.”
There won’t be delivery, but Main Street Hanford is hoping to create a curbside pickup option. It will not be available for the first farmers market as Main Street Hanford is taking “baby steps” before figuring out how to tie in the pickup option.
Brown was candid in saying that the farmers market won’t be a big one in terms of money and that Main Street Hanford will probably break even, but she said it was important to give local farmers a place to sell their produce.
“We don’t want to turn our backs on these people now,” Brown said. “Twenty years is a long time and almost all of these farmers have been with us the entire 20 years.”
Any money that is made at the farmers market will go directly toward Main Street Hanford’s efforts to support and promote the small businesses in downtown.
Even though the farmers market won’t provide promotion for downtown businesses, the hope is that it will bring people downtown. As a result, Brown hopes they will then purchase food from downtown businesses.
“In times like this when we’re stuck in our homes and we have this fear of COVID-19 over us, I’m just excited to be out in the park and to see all the beautiful produce and see the farmers,” Brown said. “We won’t be able to see each other’s smiles, [but] we’ll know we’re smiling under our masks.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
