Thursday Night Market Place will offer certified farmers market

It should also be noted that the farmers market will be in compliance with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the Kings County Health Department, the Kings County Agricultural Commissioner, and the City of Hanford.

Face coverings are going to be required for both customers and farmers along with some other rules, including no sampling.

“This is actually a much safer environment than going to the grocery store,” Brown said. “We’re taking tons of steps to provide the safest environment as possible.”

There won’t be delivery, but Main Street Hanford is hoping to create a curbside pickup option. It will not be available for the first farmers market as Main Street Hanford is taking “baby steps” before figuring out how to tie in the pickup option.

Brown was candid in saying that the farmers market won’t be a big one in terms of money and that Main Street Hanford will probably break even, but she said it was important to give local farmers a place to sell their produce.

“We don’t want to turn our backs on these people now,” Brown said. “Twenty years is a long time and almost all of these farmers have been with us the entire 20 years.”