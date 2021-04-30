You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday Night Market Place ready to return
Thursday Night Market Place ready to return

  • Updated
Thursday Night Market Place returns the first week of May. 

 The Sentinel

HANFORD — Main Street Hanford’s office is manning its battle stations as they prepare for the 2021 return of the Thursday Night Market Place with a new piece of welcome news — the beer and wine garden has been given the green light.

According to Michelle Brown, executive director for Main Street Hanford, the market will run each Thursday from May 6 to Oct. 7, starting at 5 p.m. Last year, COVID restrictions meant a much smaller affair — 20 vendors at time, no music and only food to go. But as Kings County enters into the orange tier and things open up, Brown and her team have the all-clear to go bigger and better.

While there won’t be any street closures and the event will be relegated to Civic Park, Brown says there will be 60 vendors, dining, live music, animal rides, face painting for children and an extended beer and wine garden for adults.

It’s not quite the same as the massive block parties that were held in 2019 and before, but Brown stated they’re more than ready to capitalize on the good.

“The challenge with the pandemic was trying to find the silver lining and push forward, so that’s what we’re doing,” Brown said. “I can’t even tell how excited we are. We’ve just been squealing in here about being able to have live music and being able to have a beer and wine garden. So we are super excited.”

Brown added that extra precautions will be taken, as vendors will be required to wear face coverings. Meanwhile, they’ll also be wiping down booths between customers more regularly.

