Thursday Night Market Place continues to thrive

HANFORD — With week three in the books for Thursday Night Market Place, crowds continue to file through Civic Park for their essential goods, and more is on the way.

After the Kings County Department of Public Health had its attestation approved by the State of California on Wednesday, the market will be able to expand with more vendors as Kings County moves into extended Stage 2.

“We are planning on bringing in more grocery items such as hummus, yogurt, sweet bread, jams, things that people can still take home with them,” Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said.

The health department, which Main Street Hanford has been in close contact with through this whole ordeal, is also going to allow Thursday Night Market Place to bring in food vendors. Brown said they will start with two or three vendors and then add more.

The food will be to-go with no seating in accordance with social distancing guidelines. At the latest, the food vendors will be at the market on June 4, but could they possibly set up by next week.

“We’re excited about that and we’re hoping we’ll draw more customers that way, but I’m so happy with how it’s been and I think farmers are happy, too, with the turnout,” Brown said.