Thursday Night Market Place continues to thrive

HANFORD — With week three in the books for Thursday Night Market Place, crowds continue to file through Civic Park for their essential goods, and more is on the way.
After the Kings County Department of Public Health had its attestation approved by the State of California on Wednesday, the market will be able to expand with more vendors as Kings County moves into extended Stage 2.
“We are planning on bringing in more grocery items such as hummus, yogurt, sweet bread, jams, things that people can still take home with them,” Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said.
The health department, which Main Street Hanford has been in close contact with through this whole ordeal, is also going to allow Thursday Night Market Place to bring in food vendors. Brown said they will start with two or three vendors and then add more.
The food will be to-go with no seating in accordance with social distancing guidelines. At the latest, the food vendors will be at the market on June 4, but could they possibly set up by next week.
“We’re excited about that and we’re hoping we’ll draw more customers that way, but I’m so happy with how it’s been and I think farmers are happy, too, with the turnout,” Brown said.
The added vendors are sure to bring a lift to the market, which has seen a steady but somewhat small crowd so far. Attendance tends to taper off after 6:30 p.m. despite the market being open from 5-8 p.m.
Still, farmers are excited they have a place to sell their goods, especially after it was unsure whether the market was even going to take place.
“Statistically, we’re about 2/3 of a normal night which is refreshing compared to where it could’ve been,” John Olivas, owner of Rancho Notso Grande, said. “The other interesting thing that’s very significant is the people here are here to shop for fruits and vegetables, while the bigger volume of people markets in the past have really been here for a lot of social and food and a lot of other things.”
Olivas offers various berries, wine and jam at his stand. Rancho Notso Grande can also be visited at 11961 Excelsior Ave. where customers can pick their own berries.
“I think it’s one of the most wholesome things to do in Hanford right after going to Superior Dairy,” Olivas said.
Vonnie Cary, owner of Smiling Oranges and Matthew’s Honey, said that she’s glad the market kept going.
“A lot people saying we’re glad it’s here, coming out shopping, getting their fresh stuff,” Cary said. “Each week that this market’s been going there have been more people. Not all of them buying, but as for numbers for us, they’re staying steady, but not decreasing.”
Denise Hernandez of Sweet Tree Farms, which offers nectarines, peaches, plums and more, said the they’ve had good turnout even without the normal entertainment and food. The market has been especially important for them since they don’t sell their produce any other way.
“We’re excited that it’s here because this is how we sell all of our fruit,” Hernandez said. “We don’t sell anything wholesale or pack it out. We just go to local farmers markets … so this is really viable for us.”
Yeng Yuatongjerxiong of Mao Lee Farm said they’re just happy for their customers.
“It cannot compare to the market like normally, but we appreciate the community, the people who come out and support us,” Yuatongjerxiong said.
Another change moving forward involves face masks. Vendors will still be required to wear them, but customers, although strongly encouraged to use them, will not be required to beginning next week. Social distancing guidelines will still be in place.
As the market moves into its fourth week, Brown said she’s grateful for the farmers and the people who continually turn out to support them.
“We’re really hopeful that we can just slowly grow until we’re in Stage 4 and able to open fully back to our regular Thursday Night Market Place with activities and our beer and wine gardens and the bands,” Brown said.
