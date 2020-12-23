You are the owner of this article.
Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties partner to help families stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic
VISALIA — Thrivent is awarding Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties a contribution of $5,000 to help families in Tulare and Kings counties stay in their homes. Thrivent’s donation will allow Habitat to provide mortgage relief to Habitat homeowners who need temporary assistance making their mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Thrivent’s support, Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties will help keep homeownership costs affordable for 4-6 families in Tulare/Kings Counties who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Prior to the spread of the novel coronavirus, more than 18 million households across the U.S. were paying half or more of their income on a place to live. As the pandemic continues to cause job disruption and economic fallout, many households are enduring lay-offs, unemployment, and pay cuts. This wage loss has amplified the financial burden on households to maintain essential payments and can result in families having to trade-off between bills, mortgage, or medical care.

“As we deal with the fall-out from COVID, it is crucial to continue to work to provide stable and affordable homes for our neighbors,” said Dirk Holkeboer, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties. “Our community will recover when everyone has the solid foundation of a secure place to call “home”.

Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties is one of 100 local Habitat organizations across the nation partnering with Thrivent to help families stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Thrivent is donating $750,000 to Habitat for Humanity to assist with mortgage-related relief and prevent foreclosures across the U.S.

“This year has been incredibly difficult for many people as financial hardship has added stress and anxiety to daily lives,” said Nikki Sorum, senior vice president of Thrivent Advisors at Thrivent. “This pandemic has underscored how important it is for people to have safe, affordable homes. Given all we have endured in 2020, we are especially honored to provide financial support to Habitat for Humanity to help people stay in their homes so they can continue to build toward financial stability.”

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

