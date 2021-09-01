Nearly two years into the pandemic, data are beginning to show a picture of how Kings County is dealing with COVID-19.
Kings County Public Health has graphs of COVID data available on their website, and publications like the New York Times and LA Times have also been tracking data over the past year and a half.
Data is available on positivity rates, case information like age, gender, industry and ethnicity, as well as deaths and vaccination rates.
Here are three takeaways from the both available and requested data.
One in 10 Kings County residents have tested positive
Based on Kings County and census data, around 12.6% of residents in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, meaning just over one in 10 people have had the disease.
Those aged 20-49 account for 53% of all cases, followed by those 50-64 at 16%. Around 13.5% of all adults under 65 in the county have tested positive.
Public health has said, while cases are increasing evenly among most age groups, children 0-11, 12-15 and 16-19 are seeing the biggest increases during the current surge, with some increase in the 20-49 age group as well.
Less than one third of residents are fully vaccinated
According to California Department of Public Health data compiled by the LA Times, 32% of Kings County residents are fully vaccinated, and an additional 7% have had at least one dose, meaning they’re partially vaccinated.
Kings County is about 20% behind the national average of full vaccination.
State data also shows the only age group which is majority vaccinated are those 65 and over, with 57% fully vaccinated. That number decreases in every younger age group, with those 50-64 42% vaccinated, those 49-18 34% vaccinated and those 17-12 25% vaccinated.
Vaccine doses administered peaked between March and May, but have increased slightly since July.
Though the data is not available online, the Public Health Department has also said the breakthrough rate, or percent of vaccinated individuals who have tested positive, has been less than 1% and well within expectations.
11% of Kings seniors who got COVID died
As of Monday, Kings County Public Health reported 245 deaths from COVID. Two more deaths have been reported since then, but are not included in this report.
Overall, 1.2% of COVID cases end in death, but that number jumps to 11% for those 65 and older. For those 50-64, 1.5% of cases ended in death, and .1% of cases for those 20-49 ended in death.
There have been no deaths for those between 0-19.
In the last two months the county has seen 19 new deaths, with seven within the last seven days.
