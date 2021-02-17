Three generations of beauty expertise highlight new business

LEMOORE — Inside the walls of 222 Heinlen St. in Lemoore are three generations of beauty expertise.

The trio, Graciela Rangel, Nadine Butler and Stephanie Quintero, have their own specializations, but create the harmonious experience that is Heart of Beauty Holistic Essentials, a new beauty business ready to serve residents.

“It’s a collaboration of skills, education, heartfelt, it encompasses years of being exposed to this beauty industry and the direction that it’s taken,” Rangel said. “For me, I wanted to find something that represented everything in a holistic and natural and essential way.”

Heart of Beauty Holistic Essentials was originally slated to open in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to change their plans for nearly a year. Now with restrictions eased and vaccines rolling out, Rangel is hoping to have her soft opening turn into a grand opening next week.

At the shop, Rangel leads the way with 30 years of experience in the skincare business. Her daughter, Butler, has over 20 years of experience as a hairstylist (@beauty_alchemy) and her granddaughter, Quintero, has been a lash artist (@_lashaestheticsbysteph) for almost four years.

“Between the three of us, we offer from head to toe,” Rangel said.

Rangel blends high-tech esthetic technology with traditional knowledge to offer facials, body contouring, therapeutic CBD stone therapy and more. Her menu states that their treatments are “restorative, invigorating and essential for your health and well-being.”