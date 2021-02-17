Three generations of beauty expertise highlight new business

LEMOORE — Inside the walls of 222 Heinlen St. in Lemoore are three generations of beauty expertise.
The trio, Graciela Rangel, Nadine Butler and Stephanie Quintero, have their own specializations, but create the harmonious experience that is Heart of Beauty Holistic Essentials, a new beauty business ready to serve residents.
“It’s a collaboration of skills, education, heartfelt, it encompasses years of being exposed to this beauty industry and the direction that it’s taken,” Rangel said. “For me, I wanted to find something that represented everything in a holistic and natural and essential way.”
Heart of Beauty Holistic Essentials was originally slated to open in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to change their plans for nearly a year. Now with restrictions eased and vaccines rolling out, Rangel is hoping to have her soft opening turn into a grand opening next week.
At the shop, Rangel leads the way with 30 years of experience in the skincare business. Her daughter, Butler, has over 20 years of experience as a hairstylist (@beauty_alchemy) and her granddaughter, Quintero, has been a lash artist (@_lashaestheticsbysteph) for almost four years.
“Between the three of us, we offer from head to toe,” Rangel said.
Rangel blends high-tech esthetic technology with traditional knowledge to offer facials, body contouring, therapeutic CBD stone therapy and more. Her menu states that their treatments are “restorative, invigorating and essential for your health and well-being.”
“I brought all that knowledge, all the years and made my services to complement what I know are my strengths,” Rangel said.
Prior to opening up her business, Rangel was a skincare educator for 12 years in Southern California. And after losing her job to the pandemic, Rangel shifted gears and moved back to Lemoore to open Heart of Beauty Holistic Essentials, an idea her daughter and granddaughter had been tossing around for the last six years.
“To me, [opening] is something I’ve been dreaming for and really wanting to bring forth. It’s more than I had [imagined],” Rangel said. “I feel very blessed, super blessed to be here.”
It wasn’t her first time in the community as Rangel previously owned Metamorphosis Salon in Lemoore. She owned the business for 10 years and lived in Lemoore for 14 years before selling it in 2007 and moving to Southern California. Despite losing her job, Rangel said she was OK with how things transpired.
“It’s amazing that one door closed, the other one opened,” she said.
And now Heart of Beauty Holistic Essentials’ door is open and making clients happy. Rangel said the feedback has been positive so far and word-of-mouth has been their way of business during their soft opening.
“It’s a really good feeling to have your family with you and you’re able to work together,” Rangel said. “Able to really work together and help each other out and lift each other up, so that’s very special to me.”
Heart of Beauty Holistic Essentials is currently open Monday-Saturday by appointment only.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!