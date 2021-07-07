The Valley is preparing for another round of temperatures in excess of 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning starting Thursday and ending Tuesday.

Highs are expected to start increasing Thursday, hitting 106, Friday and Saturday will max out at 111, Sunday will hit 113, with a small drop to 109 on Monday and Tuesday.

The highs for Friday and Sunday through Tuesday are projected to significantly surpass historic high temperatures for those dates, three of which were set in 2020.

Meteorologist in charge at the Hanford NWS station Gerald Meadows said while locals are familiar with high temperatures in July, the projected heat this weekend is different.

“Those of us from around here in the San Joaquin Valley know it gets hot, but this is not normal heat,” Meadows said. “We’ll be impacted by it — make sure to check on your neighbors and those who have sensitivities like asthma.”

NWS noted one of the dangers for the stretch of heat comes with nightly lows, which are in the 70s aside from Sunday, which is projected at 81 degrees.

Meadows said the high overnight heat means temperatures will bounce back quicker during the day and doesn’t allow people, animals, homes, cars and other infrastructure to recover, making the next day of heat more strenuous.

He also warns parents and pet owners to double check the back seat of their cars before walking away, as vehicles can heat up very quickly. After just 10 minutes in 80-degree weather a car can heat up to 99 degrees, and in heat like that a car could hit 150 degrees over the weekend, Meadows said.

“In those temperatures, heat stroke and death can happen really rapidly,” Meadows said. “We lose kids every year, so look before you lock.”

On average, 38 children die from being left in a hot car every year, according to NWS. Half of the children were forgotten by a caregiver and 88% were three-years-old or younger. According to NWS, as little as 10 minutes in a car can be fatal for a child.

The extreme heat is coming as fire season ramps up across the state. According to Cal Fire, the state has seen 750 more fires and over 42,000 more acres burned by this time in 2020.

Fire smoke and intense heat creating ozone pollution are both concerns for the Valley Air District.

The cooling centers in Hanford at the Longfield Center and Avenal at the Avenal Theater and Event Center will be open, Thursday through Tuesday between 1-8 p.m. and 2-7 p.m. respectively. The City of Lemoore cooling center will be open only upon request via a phone number the city will release.