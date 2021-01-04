Then and now: DJ's Collectible Shoppe presses on

HANFORD — With the first Monday of the new year here, it’s a good time to revisit some of the local businesses affected by the coronavirus.

After the initial stay-at-home order was issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 19, the Sentinel visited a couple of these businesses a week later to see the repercussions from COVID-19. Now a couple weeks short of 10 months since that visit, here is how DJ’s Collectible Shoppe, owned by Jason Weihert, in downtown Hanford is doing.

How has business been from the initial stay-at-home order last March until now?

It’s actually been OK. Enough to sustain us, of course. It’s different now. Monetary-wise it’s down, but still enough to sustain us.

Have you had to lay off any employees or cut employee hours?

All employees got laid off during the initial shutdown in March … and then everybody went back to normal [during the reopening in May].

What is the biggest obstacle the business faced during the pandemic?

Biggest complaint would be wearing the mask; The biggest obstacle would be … the supplies [and] getting the product in because with China we weren’t getting anything. A lot of the stuff, action figures, that’s where it’s all produced and that’s not coming in anymore. That was a pretty adverse effect for us to get everything back to normal and it’s still not back to normal. We still can’t get certain products in on a regular basis like we would normally, but it’s getting better. If we were at zero we’re at a three to a four now, but it’s still a long ways to go.