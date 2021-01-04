Then and now: DJ's Collectible Shoppe presses on

HANFORD — With the first Monday of the new year here, it’s a good time to revisit some of the local businesses affected by the coronavirus.
After the initial stay-at-home order was issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 19, the Sentinel visited a couple of these businesses a week later to see the repercussions from COVID-19. Now a couple weeks short of 10 months since that visit, here is how DJ’s Collectible Shoppe, owned by Jason Weihert, in downtown Hanford is doing.
How has business been from the initial stay-at-home order last March until now?
It’s actually been OK. Enough to sustain us, of course. It’s different now. Monetary-wise it’s down, but still enough to sustain us.
Have you had to lay off any employees or cut employee hours?
All employees got laid off during the initial shutdown in March … and then everybody went back to normal [during the reopening in May].
What is the biggest obstacle the business faced during the pandemic?
Biggest complaint would be wearing the mask; The biggest obstacle would be … the supplies [and] getting the product in because with China we weren’t getting anything. A lot of the stuff, action figures, that’s where it’s all produced and that’s not coming in anymore. That was a pretty adverse effect for us to get everything back to normal and it’s still not back to normal. We still can’t get certain products in on a regular basis like we would normally, but it’s getting better. If we were at zero we’re at a three to a four now, but it’s still a long ways to go.
What is the biggest change the business made during the pandemic?
Store hours have changed. We used to be open seven days a week. We’re closed Sunday now. We’re still open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but of course we would do our tournaments and our special events like Free Comic Book Day, Comic Fest, so all those had to be canceled because you can’t group in mass groups. Our gaming area in the back, what we call The Cave ... has been off limits since March so we haven’t been able to utilize that space other than storage. When it comes to rent, we’re still paying for a space that we can’t utilize. It’s a little painful in that aspect of it.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
I would love to go back to normal as far as being able to group together. As far as what I hear from our customers, our special events are really missed. Our Free Comic Book Day, people coming out, that was one of our big events and people knew us for it. Looking forward to 2021 maybe we can at least do it at some degree — even if they allow us to do it outside. The little stuff that we’re normally used to has not fared well, but hopefully it gets back to it. The positive side is that our industry collectible-wise has really grown significantly. When people were staying at home, they started collecting cards again and they started collecting Pokémon cards again. Our sales have picked up even though our attendance of people coming in have dropped down. It was a decent balance, but I would pay to have it go back to normal before having to deal with that again.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com.
