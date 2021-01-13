Then and now: Command Zone adds video games, hopes to host tournaments again

HANFORD — After the initial stay-at-home order was issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 19, several businesses were impacted by its repercussions and COVID-19.
Command Zone Games and Hobbies, located at 140 S. 11th Ave., was one of them. The game store, owned by Ken Bailey, Alex Kelemen and Justin and Ron Ethridge, offers a variety of popular card games, exotic board games and video games for people of all ages.
The immersive game store opened in fall 2017 with slow but steady growth. Prior to COVID-19, Command Zone would get 80-100 people for gaming tournaments on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, those tournaments are gone for now.
When the stay-at-home order first went into effect, Command Zone closed the majority of March and all of April before opening up again in May. During the early stages, they would be open for a few hours at the most, but now they’ve found a semi-regular schedule. Command Zone is currently open noon to 6 p.m. during the week and 12-5 p.m. on the weekends.
It’s a far cry from their original hours of 1-10 p.m. with it not being uncommon to stay open until midnight if a game of Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon or any other tournament ran long. As of now, they’re just happy to be open.
Command Zone did take note that people were spending a lot more time at home and decided they needed to give their customers something else to occupy themselves with, so they introduced retro video games to the mix.
They now offer classics that stretch all the way back to the Atari, NES and SNES, while also catering to some of the more modern consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation.
With all the changes that have taken place over the last 10 months, here’s how they’re doing now, according to Bailey.
How has business been from the initial stay-at-home order last March until now?
Drastically different. This place is a place for people to come and hang out, get away from home and have a good time. Our business is still young, so it’s hard to entirely say what it did, but we have numbers. It just hasn’t been good. People never know now when we’re open. They never know if they’re able to come in and buy things, and they don’t know when the things that they like to do are coming back. On a daily basis, every single day since day one, we have fielded the question of when are your events coming back? Every single day.
Have you had to lay off any employees or cut employee hours?
Fortunately for us, at the time that it started, we [the owners] were the only people who were employed.
What is the biggest obstacle the business faced during the pandemic?
Not knowing what our government’s telling us and whether or not the people that are enforcing that locally are going to be following those guidelines.
What is the biggest change the business made during the pandemic?
The biggest change is it’s gone from being a hangout spot, where somebody comes in and they expect to bring their stuff, drop it off and hang out and just relax, to transactional. The people, instead of being here for 30 minutes to an hour on average, they’re here for five, 10 minutes. Since COVID has started, we decided we needed to do something different because we weren’t going to be able to run events anymore and we’ve gotten into retro video games. This place didn’t used to do that and it used to be entirely about things you could do here and obviously video games are things that you take home and play.
What are you looking forward to in 2021?
We are looking forward to people being allowed to be indoors. We’re looking forward to a successful vaccination and then just getting back to business as usual. I want people to come and hang out because they obviously still want to.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!