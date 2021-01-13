Then and now: Command Zone adds video games, hopes to host tournaments again

HANFORD — After the initial stay-at-home order was issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 19, several businesses were impacted by its repercussions and COVID-19.

Command Zone Games and Hobbies, located at 140 S. 11th Ave., was one of them. The game store, owned by Ken Bailey, Alex Kelemen and Justin and Ron Ethridge, offers a variety of popular card games, exotic board games and video games for people of all ages.

The immersive game store opened in fall 2017 with slow but steady growth. Prior to COVID-19, Command Zone would get 80-100 people for gaming tournaments on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, those tournaments are gone for now.

When the stay-at-home order first went into effect, Command Zone closed the majority of March and all of April before opening up again in May. During the early stages, they would be open for a few hours at the most, but now they’ve found a semi-regular schedule. Command Zone is currently open noon to 6 p.m. during the week and 12-5 p.m. on the weekends.

It’s a far cry from their original hours of 1-10 p.m. with it not being uncommon to stay open until midnight if a game of Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon or any other tournament ran long. As of now, they’re just happy to be open.

Command Zone did take note that people were spending a lot more time at home and decided they needed to give their customers something else to occupy themselves with, so they introduced retro video games to the mix.

They now offer classics that stretch all the way back to the Atari, NES and SNES, while also catering to some of the more modern consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation.