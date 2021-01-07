You are the owner of this article.
Then and now: Beautifully Damaged praises community for shopping local
HANFORD — After the initial stay-at-home order was issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 19, the Sentinel visited local businesses a week later to see the repercussions from COVID-19.

When we originally visited Beautifully Damaged, owner Jessica Szalai said the stay-at-home order had severely impacted her business. She was at 10% of her normal revenue and started posting her inventory online. She also switched to pickup orders only and started delivering — both things she hadn’t previously done.

“I don’t want to be irresponsible,” Szalai said last March. “I want to follow the orders, but this is our only source of income, so if I have to be in here for at least pickups, then I guess I could do that.”

Now a couple weeks short of 10 months since that visit, here is how Beautifully Damaged, located at 219 N. Irwin St., is doing.

How has business been from the initial stay-at-home order last March until now?

We were kind of maintaining up until the Christmas season and once the Christmas season came, we did amazing. The community really stepped up and people from my Instagram and my Facebook really rallied together and they shopped local. I kept hearing that over and over that they wanted to shop local this year to support downtown. We had an amazing Christmas season.

What does it mean to you to see the community come together?

It means everything. It just truly reiterates why I came downtown, why I wanted to be here in Hanford in my hometown. I always knew that we had a great community, but when they did that for me, it just made me hungrier to stay longer, to make sure I’m not going anywhere.

What is the biggest obstacle the business faced during the pandemic?

I would say fear just because there’s so many people that still are very fearful to come out. Just the fact that they’re not sure if they want to integrate with people in the community, not knowing how we clean our space and things like that. They don’t want to touch something that other people have touched, but we go through great lengths. I even have this machine that sanitizes like a fog machine and then we wipe down and we Lysol, so we take huge measure, but for some people the fear is still very real for them.

What is the biggest change the business made during the pandemic?

Our hours of operation. Because of the state orders being at 25%, I still want to stay true to that. A lot of people will say, “Well this is my store I’m going to do what I want.” I want to make sure I’m doing what I can, so four days off actually helps me clean and sanitize that much better. Hours of operation have changed and the amount of people I get to take in per day has changed. My original hours used to be Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and now my hours are Wednesday-Friday noon-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

What are you looking forward to in 2021?

I’m looking forward to getting back to some sort of security. Just seeing that people are starting to take the virus very seriously. A lot of people have already experienced it, so I think that has cut down some of the fear because now they lived through it. I do believe that we’re going to get over this hump and I do see some sort of normalcy, not 100%, but I do see some normalcy coming back.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

