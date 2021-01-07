Then and now: Beautifully Damaged praises community for shopping local

HANFORD — After the initial stay-at-home order was issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 19, the Sentinel visited local businesses a week later to see the repercussions from COVID-19.

When we originally visited Beautifully Damaged, owner Jessica Szalai said the stay-at-home order had severely impacted her business. She was at 10% of her normal revenue and started posting her inventory online. She also switched to pickup orders only and started delivering — both things she hadn’t previously done.

“I don’t want to be irresponsible,” Szalai said last March. “I want to follow the orders, but this is our only source of income, so if I have to be in here for at least pickups, then I guess I could do that.”

Now a couple weeks short of 10 months since that visit, here is how Beautifully Damaged, located at 219 N. Irwin St., is doing.

How has business been from the initial stay-at-home order last March until now?

We were kind of maintaining up until the Christmas season and once the Christmas season came, we did amazing. The community really stepped up and people from my Instagram and my Facebook really rallied together and they shopped local. I kept hearing that over and over that they wanted to shop local this year to support downtown. We had an amazing Christmas season.

What does it mean to you to see the community come together?