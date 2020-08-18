The Source LBGT+ Center hosts gala fundraiser

VISALIA — The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, will hold an online fundraising gala from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17, 2020. Themed “Escape to Oz,” guests of the gala will be emailed a link for the live “secret” broadcast, and the event will be available to the public the next day on Facebook, at The Source’s page https://www.facebook.com/thesourcelgbt/.
Follow the yellow brick road for an evening to somewhere fantastic. What better way to celebrate and thank you for your support and fundraising than to throw the best virtual friends of Dorothy Halloween party ever?
Enjoy catered food, drinks, music, prizes, surprise celebrities, live entertainment, auctions, Halloween contests and Oz-themed escape room puzzles all from the comfort of your own home!
Join us by registering now to fundraise as an individual or as part of a team! Reach a minimum of $125 per person and you're off to see the Wizard at our Gayla! Keep fundraising to earn even more amazing prizes and other "little pretties!" Sign up by going to https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-source-lgbt-center/escape-to-oz-our-first-annual-halloween-gala.
No good deed goes unrewarded
Everyone who raises $125 or more will glam it up at our Gayla, but we're not going to stop there. Teams and individuals who raise more earn fabulous prizes: "T-Shirts and Jackets and Hoodies... Oh my! "
It will be an event to remember. A night to support, commemorate and celebrate with your local LGBT+ Center. Participation supports our core programs such as HIV services and prevention, transgender services, and our Youth Leadership Academy. We are looking at reduced grant funding and event revenue in 2021, so part of our solution is you attending the gala.
Nick Vargas, co-founder and Director of Development says, “I helped start and now work for The Source LGBT+ Center. It's the most rewarding job I've ever had, and I've seen lives saved and situations improved. LGBT+ friendly policies have been adopted in institutions where I never thought they would be. Please help me continue the work of The Source by participating in "Escape to Oz" on Oct. 17, 2020. My team, the Lollipop Guild, has a goal of $2,000 to help fund HIV services, transgender services, suicide prevention, and youth services. Your investment in this fundraiser is an investment in me and my community.”
Event details at https://www.facebook.com/events/308754940271634/
