The show must go on: 'A Born Again Masterpiece' set for performance

HANFORD — After a litany of cancellations, postponements and rescheduling of various events throughout Hanford due to COVID-19, one will not be stopped.
Approximately 80 dancers from P.A.T.Y.’Studio will take the stage on Friday and Saturday to perform ‘A Born Again Masterpiece.’ The dance recital, created by owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, Patricia Diaz, will be broken up into 28 non-linear groups to ensure safety all around.
“Each performance will have increments of 30 minutes,” Diaz said. “The kids will perform their recital piece, they’ll do their finale bow, and then we’ll conclude with pictures and the opportunity for any concessions or special gifts to be purchased and then the next class will circle in.”
The first 10 minutes of each performance will involve sanitizing and screening the audience by taking temperatures and having them sit six feet apart, while the next group readies themselves on stage.
The recital would usually last two hours in a theater, but with all the current restrictions, a different approach had to be taken. The 28 groups will also allow for one parent per dancer.
The production will take place from 2:30-8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.
“For me, it is very important that we still do this for the kids because every dancer that still is a part of our production, they all have worked hard,” Diaz said. “I just don’t want to take that away from the kids. It’s already hard as it is with everything going on and to take something else away from these children, to me, it’s like taking more normalcy from them. So by doing this, it’s creating some sense of normalcy for them and allowing them to know that as their director, my duty is to do everything I can to give them the best dance experience.”
‘A Born Again Masterpiece’ focuses on a young girl struggling with mental illness and emotional distress. During her chaotic moments, she takes the wrong path in life, but is able to free herself through God’s grace and mercy.
“She is a symbol that every human, male or female, is made in God’s image and we all have the potential to become a born-again masterpiece,” Diaz said.
Diaz, who came up with the original story and wrote the script, said every storyline she creates comes to her a year in advance.
“And I say it comes to me because as I’m finishing up one recital, God is already sending me the signs and the symbols of what the next recital will be,” Diaz said. “And it usually comes to me in a moment of deep prayer or a moment of a dream and it’s all a reflection of actually what my life entails.”
The production wouldn’t be possible without Sensory Rock and Emma’s Bridal — two local businesses who are chipping in.
The recital will take place in Sensory Rock’s parking lot, located at 240 N. Irwin St., where the three businesses will turn the area into an outdoor theater. Marley floor is going to be laid down, a curtain will create a stage backdrop and Emma’s Bridal, located at 121 W. 7th St., is going to produce a 20-foot backdrop for photos. Canopies and chairs will be set up, and markers will be placed six feet apart to ensure social distancing.
“It’s definitely a community-involved project and I’m all about community so to have other community organizations and businesses come and support us, it makes me happy because we’re a community-driven studio,” Diaz said. “It’s just a blessing to come together and unite.”
After being approached by Diaz and explaining her situation, Sheri Tos, owner of Sensory Rock, was immediately on board. Tos told Diaz she could “absolutely” have the recital in their parking lot. One of the main reasons? Tos said she doesn’t want another thing taken away from the children.
“I’m really concerned about our kids’ well-being right now in this situation,” Tos said. “I’m worried about their emotional state. Sports is being taken away, school’s being taken away, recreation, playing with their friends, all these things are being taken away. If this gives one thing of normalcy, then we got to go for it.”
While at the recital, parents can also sign up for Matt’s Rockin’ Workout at Sensory Rock.
“It’s 30 minutes of physical activity with this workout that’s interactive,” Tos said. “He does this storyline. The first week they’re pirates, the second week they’re ninjas so we do these themes.”
For the first time in 10 years, the recital is going to be free instead of the usual $12-$18 charge. Diaz said she didn’t feel comfortable charging parents and dancers since they’re getting the full experience.
But the studio is still incurring expenses during these uncertain times. That includes videographer expenses, which will put the production on DVD to show the proper order, decoration expenses, payroll and keeping the facility open.
Diaz said P.A.T.Y.’Studio is accepting donations which “would really help at this time.” If someone is interested in donating, they can be mailed to 123 W. 7th St., Suite 201 or dropped off on the day of the recital.
Despite the difficulties and challenges, Diaz is fiercely committed to her dancers and putting together the best recital possible.
“We’re a Christian faith-based studio and as the director and owner of the studio, I always put everything in prayer,” Diaz said. “I always let the spirit of the Lord guide me and help me direct which direction I have to lead everything. Thankfully, He never fails me.”
