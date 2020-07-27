The show must go on: 'A Born Again Masterpiece' set for performance

HANFORD — After a litany of cancellations, postponements and rescheduling of various events throughout Hanford due to COVID-19, one will not be stopped.

Approximately 80 dancers from P.A.T.Y.’Studio will take the stage on Friday and Saturday to perform ‘A Born Again Masterpiece.’ The dance recital, created by owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, Patricia Diaz, will be broken up into 28 non-linear groups to ensure safety all around.

“Each performance will have increments of 30 minutes,” Diaz said. “The kids will perform their recital piece, they’ll do their finale bow, and then we’ll conclude with pictures and the opportunity for any concessions or special gifts to be purchased and then the next class will circle in.”

The first 10 minutes of each performance will involve sanitizing and screening the audience by taking temperatures and having them sit six feet apart, while the next group readies themselves on stage.

The recital would usually last two hours in a theater, but with all the current restrictions, a different approach had to be taken. The 28 groups will also allow for one parent per dancer.

The production will take place from 2:30-8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

“For me, it is very important that we still do this for the kids because every dancer that still is a part of our production, they all have worked hard,” Diaz said. “I just don’t want to take that away from the kids. It’s already hard as it is with everything going on and to take something else away from these children, to me, it’s like taking more normalcy from them. So by doing this, it’s creating some sense of normalcy for them and allowing them to know that as their director, my duty is to do everything I can to give them the best dance experience.”