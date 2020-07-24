The Plunge, Splash Pads now open

HANFORD — The Hanford Parks and Community Service Department announced that the Hanford Plunge swimming pool is now open for public swim, as well as Splash Pads located at parks across the city.

The Plunge, 415 Ford St., is now open between 1-6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

In order to open safely and prevent the spread of COVID-19, new rules will be in place at the pool, including:

If you feel sick or have a fever of 100.5 degrees or more, you are asked to please stay home. Temperature checks will be conducted.

Only 85 patrons at a time are allowed at the Plunge instead of the usual 289.

Patrons will not be allowed to enter the facility without a mask. Masks are required to be worn outside the swimming pool, but not while swimming.

While around the facility, social distancing is expected to be practiced. Spaces are marked 6 feet apart for families to enjoy and sit around the pool. Patrons are also asked to bring their own chairs because none will be provided.

Indoor lockers and showers will not be accessible, but outdoor showers will be.

Armando da Silva, recreation supervisor, said the facility has taken all the guidelines from CDC and even more to make the facility safe for patrons to enjoy and that lifeguards will monitor patrons to ensure everyone is staying safe. He said hand sanitizing stations will be located in the lobby, pool deck and snack bar area.

The waterslide at the Plunge is currently nonoperational due to maintenance but da Silva said it will be back up and running for the 2021 season.