The Plunge, Splash Pads now open
The Plunge

Patrons cool off in the Hanford Plunge swimming pool. The pool, located at 415 Ford St., is now open for public swim with new rules in place

 Contributed by Armando da Silva

HANFORD — The Hanford Parks and Community Service Department announced that the Hanford Plunge swimming pool is now open for public swim, as well as Splash Pads located at parks across the city.

The Plunge, 415 Ford St., is now open between 1-6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

In order to open safely and prevent the spread of COVID-19, new rules will be in place at the pool, including:

  • If you feel sick or have a fever of 100.5 degrees or more, you are asked to please stay home. Temperature checks will be conducted.
  • Only 85 patrons at a time are allowed at the Plunge instead of the usual 289.
  • Patrons will not be allowed to enter the facility without a mask. Masks are required to be worn outside the swimming pool, but not while swimming.
  • While around the facility, social distancing is expected to be practiced. Spaces are marked 6 feet apart for families to enjoy and sit around the pool. Patrons are also asked to bring their own chairs because none will be provided.
  • Indoor lockers and showers will not be accessible, but outdoor showers will be.

Armando da Silva, recreation supervisor, said the facility has taken all the guidelines from CDC and even more to make the facility safe for patrons to enjoy and that lifeguards will monitor patrons to ensure everyone is staying safe. He said hand sanitizing stations will be located in the lobby, pool deck and snack bar area.

The waterslide at the Plunge is currently nonoperational due to maintenance but da Silva said it will be back up and running for the 2021 season.

“We hope people take advantage of the cool water — getting a little of our normal back — at the Plunge,” da Silva said.

The Hanford Plunge will continue to be open until Aug. 16.

Splash Pads

Splash Pads at Hidden Valley Park, Centennial Park, Coe Park and Freedom will now run from 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Da Silva said Splash Pads will be supervised by city staff to ensure that everyone is practicing social distancing while enjoying the pads.

Again, if you are feeling sick or have a fever of 100.5 degrees or more, you are asked to stay home.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

Where to cool off:

The Plunge

Location: 415 Ford St., Hanford

Public swim hours: 1-6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Admission: $1 for children ages 5 and under; $2 for children ages 6-18; $3 for adults ages 19 and over; $1 for non-swimmers; $2 for seniors, handicapped adults and military personnel with I.D.

Children 7 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Splash Pads

Hours: 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

Locations: Hidden Valley Park, 2150 N. 11th Ave.; Centennial Park, 11731 Hanford Armona Road; Coe Park, 543 S. Douty St.; Freedom Park, 2000 9 1/4 Ave.

