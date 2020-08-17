'The Mandalorian' actor signs autographs for fans at DJ's Collectible Shoppe

HANFORD — The Force was strong at DJ’s Collectible Shoppe, as Stormtroopers, Darth Maul and Boba Fett all casually roamed around the store.
Despite the legendary characters from a galaxy far, far away, it was Dominic Pace who took center stage on Sunday afternoon.
Pace signed autographs and took photos with “Star Wars” fans for hours on the final stop of his Support Small Business Tour 2020. The veteran actor played Gekko the bounty hunter in “The Mandalorian.”
“I think, if anything, the whole world right now needs some kind of positivity,” Pace said. “The ‘Star Wars’ universe has been nothing but a positive thing for so many people. It’s represented hope in so many ways. I’ve managed to not only spread that hope, but also at the same time help brand the character and also support small business.”
The 501st Legion Central California Garrison was responsible for providing the various “Star Wars” characters that fans young and old posed with. Plenty of merchandise and souvenirs were also available for purchase such as Gekko’s Gauntlet, posters, trading cards and more.
“The one great thing I love with “Star Wars” is that it resonates amongst other things in life and that you’re proud to be who you are, you’re proud of your own uniqueness,” Pace said. “The one cool thing with Gekko is he’s a one-of-a-kind, unique bounty hunter, so to be able to be a beacon of light for so many of the fans in regards to having their own individuality, their own different expression, I gravitate towards it.”
Throughout his many stops, Pace was given the key to the city of Cleveland, Tennessee, multiple certificates, a plaque and a fan even recreated his blaster from the show. On Sunday, the 501st Legion Central California Garrison Commanding Officer Greg Gatzka presented Pace with a Certificate of Appreciation for completing his small business tour.
“It was really blessed to have it happen,” Weihert said. “Just to have somebody of that caliber to come on down to the small town of Hanford was really exciting for us.”
Pace’s tour, which he embarked on with his 11-year-old son, Benett, consisted of 26 stops in 15 states and helped raise over $10,000 for small businesses. He also raised $1,000 for the Peter Mayhew Foundation and $1,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
He didn’t charge an appearance fee like many others and donated 15% of all sales to the business he was at.
“It’s really unheard of to hear of any celebrities taking care of small business, so it was really nice to have him do that for us,” Weihert said.
Gekko makes appearances in Chapter 1 and Chapter 3 of the Disney+ show, and not for very long, but it’s been Pace’s relentless drive pushing the character to the fan base, which has given him almost cult status.
“This is the first time that I’ve received so much praise for something that’s been under a minute,” Pace said. “I just feel like it’s literally a duty to give thanks and to spread joy through our love of Star Wars. Even as small of a character as he might be, there’s things that are representative of a bounty hunter in that they can be mighty even with just the smallest blaster.”
Pace said his next goal is to campaign to have Gekko be immortalized as an action figure or with his own comic book. With season two of “The Mandalorian” on the way, fans might be disappointed to hear that Gekko won’t be present, but there’s always hope for season three.
“There is a season three so we are hopeful, but also, if anything, the greatest joy has been to connect and cheer up the country in so many different ways through this time,” Pace said. “No matter what ends up happening to him, this father-son trip has been absolutely priceless.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
