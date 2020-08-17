'The Mandalorian' actor signs autographs for fans at DJ's Collectible Shoppe

HANFORD — The Force was strong at DJ’s Collectible Shoppe, as Stormtroopers, Darth Maul and Boba Fett all casually roamed around the store.

Despite the legendary characters from a galaxy far, far away, it was Dominic Pace who took center stage on Sunday afternoon.

Pace signed autographs and took photos with “Star Wars” fans for hours on the final stop of his Support Small Business Tour 2020. The veteran actor played Gekko the bounty hunter in “The Mandalorian.”

“I think, if anything, the whole world right now needs some kind of positivity,” Pace said. “The ‘Star Wars’ universe has been nothing but a positive thing for so many people. It’s represented hope in so many ways. I’ve managed to not only spread that hope, but also at the same time help brand the character and also support small business.”

The 501st Legion Central California Garrison was responsible for providing the various “Star Wars” characters that fans young and old posed with. Plenty of merchandise and souvenirs were also available for purchase such as Gekko’s Gauntlet, posters, trading cards and more.

“The one great thing I love with “Star Wars” is that it resonates amongst other things in life and that you’re proud to be who you are, you’re proud of your own uniqueness,” Pace said. “The one cool thing with Gekko is he’s a one-of-a-kind, unique bounty hunter, so to be able to be a beacon of light for so many of the fans in regards to having their own individuality, their own different expression, I gravitate towards it.”