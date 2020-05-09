The Hanford Sentinel launches “Match”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Hanford Sentinel, in conjunction with Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. are introducing a limited-time program designed to help local businesses recover and restart after interruptions resulting from COVID-19 conditions.

“We recognize locally owned and operated businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Terri Leifeste, Vice-President and group publisher of Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. “We also understand firsthand the financial stress many of our fellow small businesses are facing at this time. We are all in this together.”

The local program will provide a free one-time advertisement announcing that a business is open as well as match dollar-for-dollar an investment by a local business in an approved marketing and advertising program offered by Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. An initial target of $100,000 of matching dollars will be available. The program is available for a limited time and valid only for May, June, and July 2020.

“Everyone is experiencing disruption,” Leifeste said. “And we are looking for ways to help jumpstart local businesses looking to reach out. This program allows local businesses to make their dollars go further, thus lowering their potential cost of attracting local customers.”