The Hanford Sentinel celebrates 135 years

There's a special energy around the Sentinel offices today.
It's our 135th anniversary.
We've been around for a lot of milestones. We've covered historical events including elections, natural disasters, wars and more. But we've also been here for local milestones.
We first opened our doors when Grover Cleveland was in office.
The Sentinel was there when the Fox Theatre opened and when the original high school closed. We covered the dedication of the then-brand new Civic Auditorium and the Carnegie Library.
And, the Sentinel has been there for personal milestones.
The Sentinel has been a memorable part of the lives of every reporter, editor, designer, ad salesperson, publisher and bicycle delivery kid who's worked here while trying to figure out the newest technology needed to keep up with the times over the generations.
We were the newspaper you nervously read while waiting for your wife to give birth. We published the stories about your game-winning touchdown and your valedictorian speech. And, yeah, we were there protecting your glassware every time you moved, too.
We're proud of our history in Kings County and we're proud to continue serving the community through these turbulent times. We thank you for reading the paper and supporting us throughout the years.
And as we move forward, keep your eyes on the pages of the newspaper and our social media sites for details about an exciting new project entitled, "A Place Called Home," which will be coming this spring.
Parker Bowman is the editor for the Hanford Sentinel and Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder. Contact him at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com.
