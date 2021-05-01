You have permission to edit this article.
The Future of Farming: Students prepare for state finals
The Future of Farming: Students prepare for state finals

rory.jpg

Rory Valov

Hanford FFA’s CDEs and LDEs teams are getting ready for their state final competitions. Our spring teams are coming to an end with state finals contests being April 26 thru May 7.

The following list is state finals competing teams: Best Informed Greenhand (BIG), Cooperative Marketing, Vet Science, Agriscience, Ag Pest, Horse Judging and Job Interview.

These teams and individuals have worked hard throughout their team season preparing for state finals and learning all that they can about the competition. Members will be put to the test about all they have learned regarding their team.

Awards will be announced during the California FFA state leadership conference. Good luck to all those competing in the 2021 spring State Finals!

 

Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA.

