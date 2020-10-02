You have permission to edit this article.
The Future of Farming: Meet the FFA ag teachers
The Future of Farming

The Future of Farming: Meet the FFA ag teachers

rory.jpg

Rory Valov

Hanford FFA as nine wonderful ag teachers. There are five teachers at Hanford High, two at Hanford West and two at Sierra Pacific. These individuals are the owls of Hanford FFA and are teaching Hanford FFA members for the future of agriculture.

Taylor.png

Taylor

Meet Mr. Taylor! Mr. Taylor teaches at Hanford High, is the Farm Manager and is in his third year of teaching. His classes include Intermediate Ag Mechanics, Welding & Design, and Design & Fabrication. He also coaches the Farm Power team.

Ferreira.png

Ferreira

Meet Mr. Ferreira! Mr. Ferreira teaches at Hanford High, is the Rabbit Advisor and is in his tenth year of teaching. His classes include Introduction to Agriculture, Ag Chemistry, Advanced Interdisciplinary Agriscience and Ag Leadership & Communication. He is also the coach for the CDE teams Ag computers and Best Informed Greenhand as well as  the LDE teams Creed Speaking, Prepared Speaking and Job Interview.

Cortes.png

Cortes

Meet Mrs. Cortes! Mrs. Cortes teaches at Hanford High, is the Sheep Advisor, and is in her second year of teaching. Her classes include Sustainable Agriculture, Animals Science, Veterinary Science and Ornamental Horticulture. She is also the advisor for the Citrus Judging Team.

Clisso.png

Clisso

Meet Ms. Clisso! Ms. Clisso teaches at Hanford High, is the Goat Advisor and is in her sixth year of teaching. Her classes include Introduction to Floral Design, Advanced Floral Design and Ag Business. She has coached the Food Science CDE team for four years and is coaching the Floral and AET Farm Records teams.

Pobst.png

Pobst

Meet Ms. Pobst! Ms. Pobst teaches at Hanford High, is the Poultry Advisor and is in her second year of teaching. Her classes include Introduction to Ag Mechanics and Intermediate Ag Mechanics. She is also the coach of the Light Horse Judging team.

Pimental.png

Pimentel

Meet Ms. Pimentel! Ms. Pimentel teaches at Sierra Pacific, is the Dairy Advisor and is in her twenty-third year of teaching. Her classes include Introduction to Ag Mechanics, Intermediate Ag Mechanics and Welding & Design. Ms. Pimentel is also the coach of the  Cotton, Agri-Finance, Cooperative Marketing and Milk Quality & Dairy Foods CDE Teams.

Gonzalez.png

Gonzalez

Meet Mrs. Gonzalez! Mrs. Gonzalez teaches at Sierra Pacific, is the FFA advisor and is in her sixth year of teaching. Her classes include Intro to Agriculture, Sustainable Agriculture, Animal Science and Veterinary Science. She is also  the coach of the Veterinary Science CDE team, the advisor for the FFA Officer team and coaches Impromptu Public Speaking.

Padilla.png

Padilla

 

Meet Ms. Padilla! Ms. Padilla teaches at Hanford West, is the Pig Advisor and is in her first year of teaching. Her classes include Introduction to Agriculture, Sustainable Agriculture and Animal Science. She is also coaching the Livestock Evaluation CDE team.

Braziel.png

Braziel

Meet Mr. Braziel! Mr. Braziel teaches at Hanford West, is the Beef Advisor and is in his first year of teaching. His classes include Introduction to Ag Mechanics, Intermediate Ag Mechanics and Welding & Design. He is also the coach of the Fruit Tree Judging, Ag Pest and Ag Mechanics CDE teams.

Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA

