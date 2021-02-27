The Future of Farming: Hanford takes state championship

Hanford FFA citrus judging took home the State Championship winning first high team.
Citrus judging is a FFA Career Development Event that consists of fruit judging, oral reasons and citrus defect identification. During judging the contestants will judge seven classes consisting of two sets of oranges, two sets of lemons, one set of mandarins, one set of grapefruits and a set of citrus nursery trees.
After judging, contestants have to give three sets of oral reasons. Reasons are given on nursery trees, oranges and another class of the contest's choice. Contestants are to expose their reasoning behind the way they place the class. The identification portion of the contest is 20 different defects lined up on a table (labeled A-T) and contestants matching of the 50 possible defects to each letter.The citrus team consists of 3-4 members.
Our State Champion team was made up by Curtis Lefler, Mackenzie Eckles, Jenna Bracy and Walker Barajas. Curtis Lefler was also the first high individual of the state contest and Jenna Bracy took fourth high individual.
Congratulations to our state champions!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!