The Future of Farming: Hanford FF celebrates three state finalists

Hanford FFA is happy to announce that we have three state finalists in the Proficiency awards.
The Proficiency awards are given at the Chapter, Section, Regional, State and National level, and have different categories of proficiencies.
Kody Kevorikian is a state finalist in the Diversified Crop Production Placement Proficiency Award Category. Kody works at Faith Farms as a crop production crew member. Kody works with the production of almonds and sweet corn. His duties include the safe and successful operation of a variety of crop production equipment to produce sweet corn and almonds, operating equipment such as bin trailers, fertilizer rigs, flail mowers, and blowing equipment has been an integral component of the growth in my skills revolving around crop production practices. Tasks Kody completes for the company that are vital to the success of the harvest and the business include: fertilization, soil amending, harvesting, crop health assessments, equipment operation, inventory management and crop sales.
Devin Collins is a state finalist in the Agricultural Processing Placement Proficiency Award Category. Devin works at Penny Newman Grain Inc as a Production Crew Member. Devin processes livestock feed products to be sold at local and national retail stores. He is tasked with processing livestock feed ingredients and bagging feed mixtures that will be sold to local feed stores and businesses. Devin has been given the opportunity to become proficient in utilizing expensive machinery and equipment that is required to produce the feed products being sold.
Nicholas Mello is a state finalist in the Agriscience Research - Plant Systems Proficiency Award Category. His Agriscience Research experiment titled Comparing 3 Hybrid Corn Seed Varieties based upon Yield Produced. After Nicholas conducted research, reviewing literature, and personal conversations with local agronomists from Dekalb regarding high yielding hybrid corn seed varieties, he selected Dekalb 44-66, Masters Choice 6522 and Croplan Genetics S5700 as the testing subjects for this study. Selecting these seeds due to their higher performing and high yielding genetics. Careful consideration of the experimental design included identifying the need for constants to be similar between each of the three hybrid corn seed experimental groups.
Each field's soil was carefully tested to ensure consistency between all experimental groups prior to planting as well as careful attention to the irrigation schedule, plant growth and development needs, and harvesting process throughout experimentation. Nicholas’s hypothesis was proven invalid due to the Masters Choice 6522 seed producing the highest yield per acre, and recommendations were forwarded to Zonneveld Dairy to implement the growing of Masters Choice 6522 into their business practices as a higher yielding hybrid corn seed variety.
Congratulations to these three outstanding members and good luck at State Finals!
