Hanford FFA had a good year in the spring season with our CDEs and LDEs teams.
The AG Pests team took second in state with Citrus Lefler taking fourth high individual in state and Mackenzie Eckles taking fifth high individual in state. The Best Informed Greenhand team Took second in state with Skyler Davis taking fourth high individual. The cooperative marketing team took third place at the state championship. The Novice and Advanced Agriscience teams took second in state. Curtis Lefler took sixth in state in the job interview competition.
Nick Mello became the state champion percent proficiency winner in agriscience research plant systems. Devin Collins and Kody Kevorkian were Proficiency state finalists. In the Agriscience fair contest Brennan Elszy and Mikayla Cortez became state champions and will be advancing to the national level.
Congratulations to all state champions and state competing teams!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.