Rory Valov

Hanford FFA had a good year in the spring season with our CDEs and LDEs teams. 

The AG Pests team took second in state with Citrus Lefler taking fourth high individual in state and Mackenzie Eckles taking fifth high individual in state. The Best Informed Greenhand team Took second in state with Skyler Davis taking fourth high individual. The cooperative marketing team took third place at the state championship. The Novice and Advanced Agriscience teams took second in state. Curtis Lefler took sixth in state in the job interview competition.

Nick Mello became the state champion percent proficiency winner in agriscience research plant systems. Devin Collins and Kody Kevorkian were Proficiency state finalists. In the Agriscience fair contest Brennan Elszy and Mikayla Cortez became state champions and will be advancing to the national level.

Congratulations to all state champions and state competing teams!

 

