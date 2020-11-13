The Future of Farming: FFA National Convention goes digital

The National Convention is the highest convention a FFA member can attend and is a very exciting trip over in Indianapolis, Indiana. Normally only a selected group of students, typically juniors, get to go to the National Convention but this year was a bit different due to COVID-19.
COVID-19 has made things go a bit different than how things would normally go and National Convention is no different than the other having to be virtual.
Many Hanford FFA members took this virtual convention opportunity with Hanford having a total 75 members attending. These 75 members attended at least four sessions of the convention and two workshops. Forty Hanford FFA members were featured in the official Opening Ceremony, reciting the Brotherhood Pledge in their FFA jackets.
Hanford had three alumni members receive their American FFA Degree. Hanford also had two members competing for a national title.
Isaiah Molina was a National Proficiency finalist in the area of Landscape Management. Isaiah works for his family landscape business Unlimited Curbing and has been conducting his Landscape Management SAE since he was a freshman. He began his journey towards the national competition in January as he moved from the Sectional and State competitions to the national stage. Isaiah is the first National Proficiency Finalist for Hanford FFA in over five years.
Mia Gillum was named National Champion in agriscience under the category of Food Products and Processing Systems in division 3. Mia's project began last September as she designed and conducted an Agriscience Research Experiment through her Agriculture Chemistry class. She compared the impact of food grade Lactic Acid and Citric Acid on the pH development of a Beef Snack Stick product recipe. Mia is the first National Agriscience Fair Champion in the history of Hanford FFA!
Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA.
