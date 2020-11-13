You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Future of Farming: FFA National Convention goes digital
0 comments
The Future of Farming

The Future of Farming: FFA National Convention goes digital

  • 0
rory.jpg

Rory Valov

The National Convention is the highest convention a FFA member can attend and is a very exciting trip over in Indianapolis, Indiana. Normally only a selected group of students, typically juniors, get to go to the National Convention but this year was a bit different due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 has made things go a bit different than how things would normally go and National Convention is no different than the other having to be virtual.

Many Hanford FFA members took this virtual convention opportunity with Hanford having a total 75 members attending. These 75 members attended at least four sessions of the convention and two workshops. Forty Hanford FFA members were featured in the official Opening Ceremony, reciting the Brotherhood Pledge in their FFA jackets.

Hanford had three alumni members receive their American FFA Degree. Hanford also had two members competing for a national title.

Isaiah Molina was a National Proficiency finalist in the area of Landscape Management. Isaiah works for his family landscape business Unlimited Curbing and has been conducting his Landscape Management SAE since he was a freshman. He began his journey towards the national competition in January as he moved from the Sectional and State competitions to the national stage. Isaiah is the first National Proficiency Finalist for Hanford FFA in over five years.

Mia Gillum was named National Champion in agriscience under the category of Food Products and Processing Systems in division 3. Mia's project began last September as she designed and conducted an Agriscience Research Experiment through her Agriculture Chemistry class. She compared the impact of food grade Lactic Acid and Citric Acid on the pH development of a Beef Snack Stick product recipe. Mia is the first National Agriscience Fair Champion in the history of Hanford FFA!

Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Myron K. Hikalea
Obituaries

Myron K. Hikalea

Myron Kaleokolani Hikalea passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Morro Bay on a fishing trip with family and friends. Myron was born in Haw…

Manuel Pato Carnero
Obituaries

Manuel Pato Carnero

Manuel Pato Carnero of Santa Rosa Rancheria was called home to heaven on Friday October 23, 2020 at the young age of 41.

+4
COVID-19 exposure shuts down elections department
News

COVID-19 exposure shuts down elections department

  • Updated

An exposure to COVID-19 has shut down the Kings County Elections Department. The elections department closed its doors on Monday and it will remain closed until Nov. 21 to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidelines.

JOHN ROBERT LUOMA
Obituaries

JOHN ROBERT LUOMA

John was born on New Years Eve, 1942, to Don and Evelyn Luoma, in the City of Brooklyn, Kings County, New York. John attended Grammar School a…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News