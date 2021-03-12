The Future of Farming: Celebrating National FFA Week

On Feb. 20 thru Feb. 27 we celebrated National FFA Week. Our chapter officers wanted our members to still have fun with FFA Week even if it was different from previous years.
We had multiple events during the week on Tuesday thru Friday. At break on Tuesday and Thursday we had a cakewalk with the winning prizes being candy. On Wednesday, Hanford FFA had a FFA trivia night and an introduction of our 2021 Greenhand Officers. We played a game of Kahoot with the topics of The National FFA Organization, the Hanford FFA and agriculture.
Our biggest activity day was Friday. On Friday we had three events, a Hanford FFA scavenger hunt, a FFA/agriculture car decorating contest, and our Greenhand/Chapter Degree pick-up. The Hanford FFA scavenger hunt had our members drive around town and take pictures with businesses that spelled-out “Hanford FFA.”
The FFA/agriculture car decoration contest had the members either show-up to a drive-thru with their car decorated or the chapter and Greenhand officer decorated the car for them. We also had a Greenhand/Chapter Degree pick-up.
Our members receiving their Greenhand or Chapter Degree came to the chapter farm to get their degree and pin. They also got their hand painted green for the Greenhand Degree or blue for the Chapter Degree.
Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA.
