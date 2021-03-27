You have permission to edit this article.
The Future of Farming: Calling the roll of the 2021 Greenhand Office
The Future of Farming

The Future of Farming: Calling the roll of the 2021 Greenhand Office

Calling the roll of Greenhand Office!

ffa Austin Davis

Austin Davis

The Sentinel! Stationed by the door, meet Austin Davis. Austin is a freshman at Sierra Pacific and is an active member. He has a market lamb and sheep enterprise team SAE. Two fun facts about Austin are that he likes to watch Nascar and watch Sprint cars. His hobbies include school baseball, riding quads and taking care of my sheep.

ffa skyler

Skyler Davis

The Reporter! Stationed by the flag, meet Skyler Davis. Skyler is a freshman at Hanford West and is an active member. She is on the Best Informed Greenhand, Creed Speaking and Job Interview teams and has a market lamb and taxidermy SAE. A fun fact about Skyler is that she wants to be a nurse so she can do her part in helping my community. Her hobbies include riding quads, hunting and taking care of her animals. 

ffa Baylee Dutra

Baylee Dutra

The Treasurer! Stationed at the emblem of Washington, meet Baylee Dutra. Baylee is a freshman at Hanford High and is an active member. She raises angus heifers and bulls, and also shows angus heifers and crossbred steers has her SAE. One fun fact about Baylee is that she wants to be an animal chiropractor in the future. Her hobbies include riding off road vehicles and taking care of cattle.

Yasmine Ibrahim

Yasmine Ibrahim

The Secretary! Stationed by the ear of corn, meet Yasmine Ibrahim. Yasmine is a freshman at Hanford West and is an active member. She is on the Vet science team and has a market goat SAE. Yasmine wants to be a veterinarian in the future. Her hobbies include basketball and boxing.

Kayla Anaya

Kayla Anaya

The Vice President! Stationed by the plow, meet Kayla Anaya. Kayla is a freshman at Hanford High and is an active member. She is on the Best Informed Greenhand and Spanish Speaking Creed and a home garden SAE. Some fun facts are her favorite artist is Zayn Malik, she love minions and she hopes to become a director. Her hobbies include sculpting, reading, making jewelry, taking walks, collecting CDs, and experimenting with new plants.

Madison King-Harp

Madison King-Harp

The President! Stationed under the rising sun, meet Madison King-Harp. Madison is a freshman at Hanford High and is an active member. She is on the Best Informed Greenhand and has a breeding and market swine SAE. A fun fact about Madison is she wants to be a large animal veterinarian when she grows up. Her hobbies include jackpoting pigs, camping and riding dirt bikes. 

All Greenhand officers are at their stations and are ready for the 2021 year.

