The Court Barber Shop's journey to reopen

“It’s been a struggle,” Cramer said, adding customers have to wait several days for an open appointment slot. “We want to service them but we’re being held back by the state.”

Despite being one of the most sanitary industries, newly-mandated guidelines include masks for barbers, cosmetologists and clients as well as new training. Customers have their temperatures taken and must answer a short survey about COVID-19 symptoms before entering the shop; and what was once a cash-only business must now use other payment methods.

All the guidelines are posted on the shop’s windows.

“It’s just a different world than what we’re normally used to,” Cramer said, adding customers have been understanding of the changes.

Cramer said they are glad to be open and grateful to be supported by the community. She said the shop has seen new customers who say they are there because they want to support local business, which she sees as a huge positive.

“COVID-19 hurt us financially, but I feel like it also opened the eyes of our community to see how important our small businesses are and how much they put back into our community and how much they rely on the support and money from the community,” she said.