The Court Barber Shop's journey to reopen

HANFORD — A week ago the California Department of Public Health announced that houses of worship, hair salons and barbershops located in counties that have attested to accelerated re-opening could begin to open with modifications. Progress may be gradual, but local businesses were happy to begin that process of reopening.
Steven Jackson, owner of the Court Barber Shop in downtown Hanford, was able to open his doors for the first time in 10 weeks on Saturday.
While the reopening went smoothly, it was much different than what the owner of six years was used to.
In the days before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson would have a line waiting for him before he even opened on Saturday mornings. This past weekend, the shop was open for appointments only and a limited amount of clients.
Jackson runs the shop with the help of his wife, Tina Cramer.
“We’re very thankful that we’re able to be open and serve our community,” Cramer said.
However, the road hasn’t been easy, and it won’t be for some time.
Without any income for over three months, Jackson and Cramer used their savings to pay for overhead business costs. They didn’t feel it was fair to ask their independent contractors to pay rent when they weren’t working.
“We just kind of had to suck it up and take care of it,” Cramer said.
In the meantime, the shop had merchandise made to try to raise enough funds to cover the rent.
Jackson and Cramer also tried to prepare for reopening by buying supplies in advance so that they could open as soon as it was possible. Once word came in, they worked around the clock to make that happen.
They spent thousands of dollars preparing to reopen, including having the shop professionally cleaned and sanitized.
Cramer said she doesn’t think any small business that had to close during the pandemic will be able to recoup the money they would have made in those two or three months, and the unfortunate reality is that they probably won’t be able to make the same kinds profits moving forward either.
This new normal is going to take some time to get used to, Jackson and Cramer said. The shop went from walk-ins to appointment only, and four barbers working at a time down to just two.
Now the three previously full-time barbers and two part-time cosmetologists work just two days a week each, including Jackson. Cramer said the shop has a responsibility to keep employees and customers safe and she and Jackson are doing their best to work with everyone and make sure they have the same opportunities to work.
“It’s been a struggle,” Cramer said, adding customers have to wait several days for an open appointment slot. “We want to service them but we’re being held back by the state.”
Despite being one of the most sanitary industries, newly-mandated guidelines include masks for barbers, cosmetologists and clients as well as new training. Customers have their temperatures taken and must answer a short survey about COVID-19 symptoms before entering the shop; and what was once a cash-only business must now use other payment methods.
All the guidelines are posted on the shop’s windows.
“It’s just a different world than what we’re normally used to,” Cramer said, adding customers have been understanding of the changes.
Cramer said they are glad to be open and grateful to be supported by the community. She said the shop has seen new customers who say they are there because they want to support local business, which she sees as a huge positive.
“COVID-19 hurt us financially, but I feel like it also opened the eyes of our community to see how important our small businesses are and how much they put back into our community and how much they rely on the support and money from the community,” she said.
As a way to give back to the community and support those who supported them, the Court Barbershop has instituted a senior citizens appointment hour on Tuesday and Saturday mornings, and will give discounted haircuts to customers who wear the shop’s merchandise to an appointment. They will also do a Father’s Day giveaway for father-son bookings.
Reopening in downtown
Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said the pandemic has been a difficult time for all small businesses and reopening has been incremental as owners make plans and take precautions.
In an effort to assist businesses, the organization has partnered with the city of Hanford to start a Reopen Safely grant to help businesses purchase safety materials needed to reopen, including masks, cleaning supplies, sneeze guards, signage and decals.
So far, Brown said over a dozen businesses have applied for the grant.
Brown said she has been impressed to see how the business community has stayed positive and how businesses have adapted by creating an online presence.
“I think that’s a really positive thing,” Brown said.
She said she is hopeful that as the city moves through the stages of reopening, the community will feel more comfortable going out to shop or dine locally.
