The Big Tell Showcase to be featured on the small screen

FRESNO — The Central Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) has partnered up with Valley PBS to broadcast this year’s fourth annual The Big Tell Showcase presented by the James B. McClatchy Foundation.
“CVCF is very excited to be partnering with Valley PBS to broadcast this year’s The Big Tell Showcase,” said Ashley Swearengin, President and CEO of CVCF. “Although we wish we could be together in person to celebrate these films, we’re grateful for this partnership and the platform it will give these incredible stories from the Central Valley.”
The Big Tell is a regional filmmaking program that offers grants to 10 filmmakers for the production of 5-minute minidocumentaries that feature stories from the Central Valley. The filmmakers and their films represent stories from the counties of Fresno, Tulare, Merced, Madera, Mariposa and Kings.
“The James B. McClatchy Foundation is proud to be a sponsor of The Big Tell Showcase. This showcase gives filmmakers the opportunity to amplify diverse stories of the Central Valley,” said Priscilla Enriquez, CEO of the James B. McClatchy Foundation. “During a time of uncertainty, these stories can help unify our communities.”
The Showcase will be aired on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Valley PBS (Channel 18.1) and on Facebook Live on the Valley PBS Facebook page.
For more information about the showcase, please visit www.ValleyPBS.org/TheBigTell.
