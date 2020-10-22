You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Big Tell Showcase to be featured on the small screen
0 comments

The Big Tell Showcase to be featured on the small screen

  • 0

FRESNO — The Central Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) has partnered up with Valley PBS to broadcast this year’s fourth annual The Big Tell Showcase presented by the James B. McClatchy Foundation.

“CVCF is very excited to be partnering with Valley PBS to broadcast this year’s The Big Tell Showcase,” said Ashley Swearengin, President and CEO of CVCF. “Although we wish we could be together in person to celebrate these films, we’re grateful for this partnership and the platform it will give these incredible stories from the Central Valley.”

The Big Tell is a regional filmmaking program that offers grants to 10 filmmakers for the production of 5-minute minidocumentaries that feature stories from the Central Valley. The filmmakers and their films represent stories from the counties of Fresno, Tulare, Merced, Madera, Mariposa and Kings.  

“The James B. McClatchy Foundation is proud to be a sponsor of The Big Tell Showcase. This showcase gives filmmakers the opportunity to amplify diverse stories of the Central Valley,” said Priscilla Enriquez, CEO of the James B. McClatchy Foundation. “During a time of uncertainty, these stories can help unify our communities.”

The Showcase will be aired on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Valley PBS (Channel 18.1) and on Facebook Live on the Valley PBS Facebook page.

For more information about the showcase, please visit www.ValleyPBS.org/TheBigTell.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Short pursuit leads to felony arrest

  • Updated

VISALIA — On Wednesday, at 10:45 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Goshen Avenue. The d…

Jared Oliveira^
Obituaries

Jared Oliveira^

Jared Michael Oliveira left us unexpectedly October 11, 2020. Jared was born August 12, 1982 in Hanford California to Donald and Marie Oliveira.

Tanner Jordan Fraser
Obituaries

Tanner Jordan Fraser

Tanner Fraser passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 27. He leaves behind his parents, Jim and Candace Fraser of …

Timothy Paul Johnson
Obituaries

Timothy Paul Johnson

Timothy Paul Johnson, age 60, of Lemoore, CA died on Saturday, October 10th. Born October 24th, 1959 in Whiteville, North Carolina, he was the…

+4
Elections department warns voters about unauthorized ballot drop boxes
News

Elections department warns voters about unauthorized ballot drop boxes

  • Updated

The Secretary of State and county officials have been made aware of unauthorized ballot drop boxes in Kings County.

“The easiest, the safest and the most efficient and secure way to vote in Kings County is to drop off your ballot at any of our eight ballot drop box locations that are certificated throughout Kings County,” Lupe Villa, the registrar of voters, said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News