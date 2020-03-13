Temporary closure of KCAO programs in response to Coronavirus 19 outbreak

Kings Community Action Organization released the following information:

KCAO takes the health and well-being of our employees and community members extremely serious. KCAO wants to make sure that responsible steps are being taken to ensure that our employees are working in a safe environment while maintaining our critical services to our communities.

Today, President Trump issued a national emergency on the COVID-19 outbreak. This designation, in addition to recommended measures from national and state agencies has lead KCAO to make a critical decision regarding our employees and our communities.

Beginning Monday, March 16, some KCAO programs will be temporarily closed through Tuesday, March 31, and programs are expected to reopen on Tuesday, April 1. The situation will be monitored and assessed on a daily basis to see if the temporary closure will need to be extended.

However, some KCAO programs have been identified to remain open in response to addressing this health pandemic.

The following programs will remain open in the period of March 16-March 31: