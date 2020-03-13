Temporary closure of KCAO programs in response to Coronavirus 19 outbreak

Kings Community Action Organization released the following information:
KCAO takes the health and well-being of our employees and community members extremely serious. KCAO wants to make sure that responsible steps are being taken to ensure that our employees are working in a safe environment while maintaining our critical services to our communities.
Today, President Trump issued a national emergency on the COVID-19 outbreak. This designation, in addition to recommended measures from national and state agencies has lead KCAO to make a critical decision regarding our employees and our communities.
Beginning Monday, March 16, some KCAO programs will be temporarily closed through Tuesday, March 31, and programs are expected to reopen on Tuesday, April 1. The situation will be monitored and assessed on a daily basis to see if the temporary closure will need to be extended.
However, some KCAO programs have been identified to remain open in response to addressing this health pandemic.
The following programs will remain open in the period of March 16-March 31:
- Food Bank
- Head Start and Child Development Food and Family Support (Limited)
- Utility Assistance (Shutoff Notices)
- Weatherization (Severe Measures Addressing Immediate Health and Safety Concerns)
- Barbara Saville Shelter
- Shelter Intake Office and Legal Support (Douty House)
- Housing Support
- Foster Bridge
- Stage 1 Child Care Assistance
- Administrative Support (Executive, Human Resources, Fiscal, and IT)
Addressing the issues around COVID-19 are fluid and KCAO will be sure to keep our employees and the community up to date as information becomes available. The community can stay up-to-date on KCAO’s response to COVID-19 by visiting our website (www.kcao.org) and the KCAO Facebook.