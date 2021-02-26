Temporary CalFresh benefit increase

HANFORD — The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 authorizes a temporary 15% increase in CalFresh benefit amounts for the period of Jan. 1 through June 30, 2021.

The CalFresh Program, federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), issues monthly electronic benefits that can be used to buy most foods at many markets and food stores. The CalFresh Program helps to improve the health and well-being of qualified households and individuals by providing them a means to meet their nutritional needs.

The 15% benefit increase is in addition to Emergency Allotments, which was approved with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which raises each household’s regular monthly CalFresh allotment to the maximum allowable allotment based on household size.

Benefits are automatically issued to new and existing CalFresh applicants and recipients.

January 2021 benefits were issued on Feb. 7. The February benefit increase and subsequent months through June 2021 will be issued on the household’s normal issuance day.

On July 1, 2021, the CalFresh benefit amounts will return to previous amounts.

For any additional questions regarding the CalFresh Benefits please contact Brandon Moreno at (559) 852-2232.

