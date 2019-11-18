HANFORD — Three teens and one child were hurt Sunday after a series of unsafe maneuvers caused the vehicle they were in to become out of control and flip multiple times, California Highway Patrol said.
Around 1:20 p.m., CHP received a report of a traffic collision in the area of 13th Avenue at Flint Avenue, northwest of Hanford. Officers responded to investigate the incident.
According to CHP, a 17-year-old male from Hanford was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on 13th Avenue, north of Flint Avenue, with three other juvenile passengers.
Officers said the driver made an unsafe turn to the right, traveled onto the west dirt shoulder of the road and slammed into a “stop ahead” sign on the dirt shoulder before unsafely turning the truck back to the left.
As a result, officials said the truck continued out of control as it traveled across both the northbound and southbound lanes of 13th Avenue and onto the east dirt shoulder of the road. They said the truck traveled into a dirt field where it overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on its left side.
CHP said one passenger, a 17-year-old male, was transported to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford with moderate injuries.
Officials said the other passengers, an 11-year-old male with moderate injuries, a 15-year-old male with major injuries and the driver, who also had moderate injuries, were all transported to Kaweah Delta in Visalia.
The final cause of the collision is still under investigation, but authorities said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.
