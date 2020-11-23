Teens arrested allegedly carrying loaded, stolen gun

CORCORAN — Two teenagers, one with an active warrant for his arrest, were arrested Thursday after allegedly being found in possession of a loaded, stolen firearm, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, CPD officers said they observed a known 15-year-old male warrant suspect walking in the 2400 block of Patterson Avenue. They said the juvenile was walking with another 15-year-old male.

Police said the warrant suspect was taken into custody for the active warrant. Upon arrest, they said a loaded, concealed and stolen firearm was found on him.

During the course of the investigation, officers said the other juvenile admitted to purchasing the firearm for the warrant suspect.

Officials said both juveniles were transported and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.

Authorities said the warrant suspect was booked for his active no-bail warrant and on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen firearm, gang enhancement and carrying a concealed firearm. They said the other juvenile was booked on suspicion of accessory, selling or transferring a firearm without a license and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

