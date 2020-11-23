You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teens arrested allegedly carrying loaded, stolen gun
0 comments
top story

Teens arrested allegedly carrying loaded, stolen gun

xyz-corcoran-police.jpg

CORCORAN — Two teenagers, one with an active warrant for his arrest, were arrested Thursday after allegedly being found in possession of a loaded, stolen firearm, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, CPD officers said they observed a known 15-year-old male warrant suspect walking in the 2400 block of Patterson Avenue. They said the juvenile was walking with another 15-year-old male.

Police said the warrant suspect was taken into custody for the active warrant. Upon arrest, they said a loaded, concealed and stolen firearm was found on him.

During the course of the investigation, officers said the other juvenile admitted to purchasing the firearm for the warrant suspect.

Officials said both juveniles were transported and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.

Authorities said the warrant suspect was booked for his active no-bail warrant and on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen firearm, gang enhancement and carrying a concealed firearm. They said the other juvenile was booked on suspicion of accessory, selling or transferring a firearm without a license and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gloria Mendes
Obituaries

Gloria Mendes

  • Updated

Gloria Mendes, 76, a life-long resident of Kingsburg, California, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2020. She was a pillar in her family…

Gregory Eugene Bullard
Obituaries

Gregory Eugene Bullard

On Monday, November 2, 2020 Gregory Eugene Bullard was called home at the age of 50. The world has lost a great father, husband, son, brother,…

Celso M. Hernandez
Obituaries

Celso M. Hernandez

  • Updated

Celso M. Hernandez, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1925 in Jalisco, Mexico. After some …

Benny A. Velo
Obituaries

Benny A. Velo

Passed peacefully at home on November 14th, 2020. A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Survived by his wife Diana, Son Vincent, …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News