Teen of the Year: Parker Buwalda lives to help others

HANFORD — Parker Buwalda was busy with distance learning when his grandma called him to give him the good news.
Buwalda, who stepped up without hesitation to help a family earlier this year, received one of the biggest honors a person his age can get. The Hanford Chamber of Commerce named the 17-year-old Sierra Pacific High School senior the Teen of the Year as part of its 2020 Distinguished Citizens and Business award winners.
“It means a lot to me to represent our community and be able to better serve it and help people,” Buwalda, who was born and raised in Hanford, said about the award.
In January, Buwalda took note that his friend, Deidre Chambers, needed help with her grandma and great grandma. After initially meeting them, Buwalda said he got attached and realized he could lend a hand.
“I felt like they needed help and a lot of their family was really busy with work,” Buwalda said. “I just felt really good helping them and they love me a lot.”
He would go to their home every day and helped cook and clean and other household items. But his gracious efforts didn’t stop there.
“I helped them find a house to live in and go with them to sign the lease,” Buwalda said. “I helped them move into the house.”
Buwalda was also by Chambers’ great-grandma’s side when she passed away. His need to help and serve has been with him for a long time.
“My mom, she’s worked in nursing facilities for 25 years, so I used to go to work with her and be around a lot of those people that need help and loved the social interaction,” Buwalda said.
His mom, Lori, works at Dycora Manchester, a skilled nursing facility in Fresno, and has been a longtime social worker. Tagging along with her helped him build a sense of caring and a love for helping people. So much so that Buwalda plans on going to school to become a nurse.
“My dream job would be at a children’s hospital and just be able to make those people’s day, make them happy,” Buwalda said.
Buwalda is currently in the Hanford West Medical Academy for the Certified Nursing Assistant program. Last year, he took a health class and from that class, his teacher selected 15 students to continue onto the CNA course. There are currently three classes of 15 each — 45 total — which means Buwalda is part of the best.
After successful completion of the class, he’ll receive a certificate. As a CNA, Buwalda deals with direct patient care. The work includes showering patients, changing them, brushing their teeth and other similar tasks.
For the Teen of the Year, helping others in general and making them happy is what drives him and what he lives for.
“It just makes me feel really happy to be able to help people and knowing that I made their day or did something that made them happy to have a good rest of their day,” Buwalda said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
