Tea party brings smiles, giggles on Fourth of July

HANFORD — The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum celebrated the Fourth of July with an Independence Day Tea Party.

It was the first time since the global pandemic started that the garden hosted an event. The tea party was limited in size to adhere to social distancing guidelines and took place outside, but four families were able to celebrate America’s birthday with fun activities on Saturday.

“This is a great opportunity for them to be hands on and be creative,” Yasmin Gonzalez, assistant director for the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum, said.

The day started with a story and was followed by decorating cookies and crafts. The children then had a parade around the garden with crafted hats from newspaper and they twirled American flags. When they made their way back to their tables, cupcakes and tea — iced tea since it was hot — awaited them.

“It brings a light to [the children] because they’re doing something — not in a group — but they’re being active,” Gonzalez said. “Just seeing them having fun and just doing this is really sweet. It’s one of our missions here and that’s what we want to provide for the community.”

The tea party was the first event since March that the garden was able to host. Up until a couple days before, the garden was unsure whether they were going to go ahead with the tea party.

“We were thinking of canceling,” Gonzalez said. “We weren’t sure what kind of feedback we were going to get since people are not for having events … but we’re doing as much as we can to keep safe.”