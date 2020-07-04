Tea party brings smiles, giggles on Fourth of July

HANFORD — The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum celebrated the Fourth of July with an Independence Day Tea Party.
It was the first time since the global pandemic started that the garden hosted an event. The tea party was limited in size to adhere to social distancing guidelines and took place outside, but four families were able to celebrate America’s birthday with fun activities on Saturday.
“This is a great opportunity for them to be hands on and be creative,” Yasmin Gonzalez, assistant director for the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum, said.
The day started with a story and was followed by decorating cookies and crafts. The children then had a parade around the garden with crafted hats from newspaper and they twirled American flags. When they made their way back to their tables, cupcakes and tea — iced tea since it was hot — awaited them.
“It brings a light to [the children] because they’re doing something — not in a group — but they’re being active,” Gonzalez said. “Just seeing them having fun and just doing this is really sweet. It’s one of our missions here and that’s what we want to provide for the community.”
The tea party was the first event since March that the garden was able to host. Up until a couple days before, the garden was unsure whether they were going to go ahead with the tea party.
“We were thinking of canceling,” Gonzalez said. “We weren’t sure what kind of feedback we were going to get since people are not for having events … but we’re doing as much as we can to keep safe.”
Just like every other business or organization, the garden has been adapting to stay open. Hand-washing stations have been set up, social distancing guidelines are in place and daily sanitizing are all part of the new routine.
The Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum has also taken other measures in closing some of their little houses for the time being. The actual garden is the only item currently open to the public.
“People love coming and seeing the beautiful flowers, seeing our garden, trying out vegetables … so right now we have grapes, we have some nectarines, we have peaches and plums,” Gonzalez said. “There’s people out there that kind of need this to interact with nature.”
The garden is currently open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Admission to the garden is $5 for adults and $2 for children, and the garden also offers memberships. The garden can usually hold 50 people, but they’re limiting that number to 20 to make sure everyone can follow the guidelines.
The tea party was the first step for the garden to get back to hosting events. Next Saturday, the garden will be having a cultural day where they teach about different cultures from around the world through crafts and fun books. Art in the garden and a cooking class are also scheduled to take place soon.
Unless cases continuously spike, the garden plans on staying open and continuing to service the community the best it can during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The garden is a great place to relax and unwind and I think people can benefit from that,” Gonzalez said. “I read that, ‘A garden is a way to become more intimate with nature,’ so that’s a great way I see it now.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
