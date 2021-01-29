You are the owner of this article.
TCSO deputy loses battle with COVID-19
VISALIA — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced Wednesday the passing of Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputy Frank Holguin.

Holguin passed away Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19. He was 56-years-old.

Officials said Holguin's career with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office began more than 20 years ago, when he was hired in 2000 as a deputy and assigned to the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.

Throughout his time with TCSO, Holguin also worked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility, the Men's Correctional Facility, in Orosi, Tulare and Pixley, in the courts and Family Support Security.

Holguin is survived by his wife of nearly 33 years, Barbara; his daughter, Serrana; his son, Frank IV and his granddaughter, Rose.

“All of us at the Sheriff's Office are heartbroken over the loss of Deputy Holguin,” said a statement from TCSO officials. “We ask that you join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to his family and all of those who loved him.”

