TCSO Coroner's Office searches for relatives of man found dead in his home

TULARE — The Tulare County Sheriff-Coroner's Office is searching for any relatives of a man recently found dead in his home.

On Jan. 25, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of E. San Joaquin Ave. in Tulare for an apparent natural death.

Deputies learned that during a welfare check, Tulare Police had discovered 84-year-old Gary Peck had passed away in the bedroom of his home. There was no evidence of trauma and TCSO officials said his death is being considered natural at this time.

The Coroner’s Office said it is searching for any relatives of Peck. If you have information, call Detective Webb or Sgt. Rhoads at (559) 687-7003. You can also remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

