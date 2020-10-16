You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TCSO arrest man driving stolen tractor
0 comments
top story

TCSO arrest man driving stolen tractor

  • Updated
  • 0

CORCORAN — Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lindsay man Wednesday after he was allegedly found driving a stolen tractor, officials said.

Just before 7 p.m., TCSO deputies were called to the rural area of Road 24 and Avenue 156 in Corcoran for a suspicious male walking near an agriculture equipment yard.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man driving a large John Deere tractor on the road and stopped him. The man behind the wheel was identified as 29-year-old Jaime Navarro of Lindsay.

Through their investigation, deputies said they learned the tractor was stolen out of Tulare County. They said a records check of Navarro also revealed he is on parole after being released from custody on multiple felony charges.

Authorities said Navarro was later booked into the South County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or calling (559) 725-4194.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Local man continues search for kidney match with blood drive
News

Local man continues search for kidney match with blood drive

  • Updated

"I’m trying to see if somebody down here in this Valley can help me out with an O-negative kidney," Lemuel Hutchings, who's been in end-stage renal disease since 2014, said.

The 2nd annual Lemuel Hutchings Fight Against Renal Disease Blood Drive is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.

HPD arrests suspect in homicide case
News

HPD arrests suspect in homicide case

  • Updated

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department has arrested 34-year-old Brandon Yates on suspicion of killing 44-year-old Frances Garcia, officials s…

Kings County moves into red tier
News

Kings County moves into red tier

  • Updated

HANFORD — It was announced during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that Kings County has moved into the red tier 2 in the…

Donald W. Mello
Obituaries

Donald W. Mello

Donald W. Mello passed away on September 14, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease. Donald was the only child of Walter and Evel…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News