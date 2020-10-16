TCSO arrest man driving stolen tractor

CORCORAN — Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lindsay man Wednesday after he was allegedly found driving a stolen tractor, officials said.
Just before 7 p.m., TCSO deputies were called to the rural area of Road 24 and Avenue 156 in Corcoran for a suspicious male walking near an agriculture equipment yard.
When they arrived, deputies said they found a man driving a large John Deere tractor on the road and stopped him. The man behind the wheel was identified as 29-year-old Jaime Navarro of Lindsay.
Through their investigation, deputies said they learned the tractor was stolen out of Tulare County. They said a records check of Navarro also revealed he is on parole after being released from custody on multiple felony charges.
Authorities said Navarro was later booked into the South County Detention Facility.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or calling (559) 725-4194.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!