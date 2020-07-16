Taste of the Midway will serve up fair food favorites

HANFORD — Get your appetites ready for the Taste of the Midway.
Those who were bummed about the Kings Fair being canceled can rejoice because a little piece of it is coming back. The Taste of the Midway is the Kings Fair’s first-ever fair food drive-thru vendor event.
“It’s a time and a place to promote our fair food vendors who are down right now and out of work because of the COVID-19 situation,” Chief Executive Officer of Kings Fair Jerome Coelho said. “What we’re trying to do is drum up some business for them also allowing us to have some business to keep our doors open and to be able to continue to have a fair in our county, which is a critical event for our community.”
The Taste of the Midway will take place at the fairgrounds every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for the next three weeks ending on Aug. 1.
Being the single largest event in the county, according to Coelho, the Kings Fair is trying to preserve their fairgrounds, while reminding the community that they are still here. Coelho added that they are trying to bring a little bit of summer back to everyone.
“You can still come out to the fairgrounds, even though it’s in your car, and go through the drive-thru, and get a corn dog and a funnel cake, and still have those memories of the fair that you had last year,” Coelho said.
For this week, the Kings Fair has four vendors and three trailers. Ricos Manjares Mosita is a Mexican food trailer and also has Mason’s Den, which sells funnel cakes and corn cups. Hot Dog on a Stick will have its Weenies on Wheels trailer with their corn dogs, sausages, hot dogs and fries. A staple of the fair, KT Bugg’s Kettle Corn, will be present. They’ve been the fair’s kettle corn vendor for last 10 years.
The Kings Fair has also been posting menus on their Facebook page. Weenies on Wheels offers a footlong corn dog and chili cheese curly fries. Ricos Manjares Mosito has a taco plate and pupusas, while Mason’s Den has a funnel cake and deep fried twinkies. Go to their page to see the full menus from each vendor.
Coelho said they gave priority to the vendors who were already contracted to work at the fair. They’re now contacting other vendors who haven’t applied yet or are local and have never applied.
The plan is to grow with more vendors next week and the week after that.
Coelho said the ordering process will be a learning process for them, but customers will enter as if they’re going to the fair.
“You’ll come in that one line … it’ll drive by each booth where an employee of that vendor will come out, ask you for your order, show you the menu, take your order,” Coelho said.
If food isn’t ready at the moment, customers will wait in the Kings Fair parking lot. Once a customer receives their food, they can park and eat inside their car or they can exit onto 10th Ave.
This is going to be the first round for the Taste of the Midway. After these initial three weeks, they’ll take a break and then “most likely” bring it back occasionally over the next few months.
“We anticipate doing it more often, but I wouldn’t miss out that’s for sure,” Coelho said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
