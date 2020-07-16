Taste of the Midway will serve up fair food favorites

HANFORD — Get your appetites ready for the Taste of the Midway.

Those who were bummed about the Kings Fair being canceled can rejoice because a little piece of it is coming back. The Taste of the Midway is the Kings Fair’s first-ever fair food drive-thru vendor event.

“It’s a time and a place to promote our fair food vendors who are down right now and out of work because of the COVID-19 situation,” Chief Executive Officer of Kings Fair Jerome Coelho said. “What we’re trying to do is drum up some business for them also allowing us to have some business to keep our doors open and to be able to continue to have a fair in our county, which is a critical event for our community.”

The Taste of the Midway will take place at the fairgrounds every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for the next three weeks ending on Aug. 1.

Being the single largest event in the county, according to Coelho, the Kings Fair is trying to preserve their fairgrounds, while reminding the community that they are still here. Coelho added that they are trying to bring a little bit of summer back to everyone.

“You can still come out to the fairgrounds, even though it’s in your car, and go through the drive-thru, and get a corn dog and a funnel cake, and still have those memories of the fair that you had last year,” Coelho said.

For this week, the Kings Fair has four vendors and three trailers. Ricos Manjares Mosita is a Mexican food trailer and also has Mason’s Den, which sells funnel cakes and corn cups. Hot Dog on a Stick will have its Weenies on Wheels trailer with their corn dogs, sausages, hot dogs and fries. A staple of the fair, KT Bugg’s Kettle Corn, will be present. They’ve been the fair’s kettle corn vendor for last 10 years.